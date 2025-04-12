Messi Calls Pep Guardiola to Thank Him: Top Signing for Inter Miami

Lionel Messi and Pep Guardiola were the architects of FC Barcelona's most brilliant era. Together, they led the team to win numerous titles, including the historic treble in 2009.

The relationship between them is excellent, and despite the passage of time and the different paths they have chosen, they have a lot of respect for each other. Messi became the star under Pep Guardiola's direction, who knew how to bring out the best in the Argentine in his best version.

Today, they live very different situations. Messi enjoys a sweet moment in MLS, while Guardiola is going through one of the most challenging seasons of his career. However, their paths could cross again due to a common player: Kevin De Bruyne.

Messi in MLS: Without the Pressure of Europe, but with a Clear Goal

After leaving FC Barcelona in 2021, Lionel Messi joined Inter Miami to continue enjoying soccer in a less competitive environment. In MLS, the Argentine plays without the same pressure as in Europe, but he still shows that characteristic spark that allows him to make a difference.

At 36 years old, he remains superior to the rest of the league's players and has taken Inter Miami to new heights. Although his adaptation to MLS has been successful, Lionel Messi's goal remains the 2026 World Cup.

The Argentine star wants to reach the World Cup in full physical condition and continue to be a reference for the Argentine national team. Meanwhile, in MLS, he keeps proving that, despite the years, he remains one of the best players in the world.

Pep Guardiola and Manchester City's Crisis

On the other hand, Pep Guardiola is experiencing the most challenging season of his career. Manchester City is going through a severe crisis of results. Despite their enormous squad, the team fails to find the desired performance, and the situation has become critical.

Currently, City is at risk of missing out on a spot for the next Champions League, which would severely affect Guardiola's plans. The pressure on the coach is high, as Manchester City's demand to win titles is constant.

The Possible Signing of Kevin De Bruyne and the Link Between Messi and Guardiola

Although they are going through different moments, Messi and Guardiola could meet again due to a common element: Kevin De Bruyne.

The Belgian midfielder has announced that he will leave Manchester City at the end of the season, and his destination could be MLS, with Inter Miami as a primary option.

Messi, who would be delighted to have De Bruyne on his team, will try to convince David Beckham, owner of Inter Miami, to make an effort to sign him.

If this signing materializes, it would be a historic duo in MLS, with Lionel Messi and Kevin De Bruyne forming a team capable of dominating the American league.

The possible arrival of De Bruyne in Miami could mark the beginning of a new era for Inter. In any case, the bond between Lionel Messi and Pep Guardiola is proven to remain strong, even if both leave professional soccer.