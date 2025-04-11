From Barça to Real Madrid, Another Luis Figo Case: Carlo Ancelotti's Days Are Numbered

Carlo Ancelotti is going through a challenging time at the helm of Real Madrid. The season, although with good results at times, is marked by several soccer-related issues. In defense, Real Madrid is the team that has received the most shots on target in the entire Champions League, which highlights the capability of their defense.

Adding to this is the lack of play creation, with a midfield that fails to generate clear chances with fluidity. Despite these setbacks, Carlo Ancelotti remains the coach with a contract until 2026, but the pressure on him has grown considerably.

The defeat in the first leg against Arsenal in the Champions League quarter-finals could be the sentence for the Italian coach. If he doesn't manage to overturn the tie in the return match, his future at the club will be in serious jeopardy. In fact, even if he succeeds, it seems he is doomed.

Carlo Ancelotti's Future in the Balance and the Search for a Replacement

Despite his contract, Real Madrid is already looking for a replacement for Carlo Ancelotti. The latest tactical decisions and the lack of convincing results have cast doubt on his continuity.

Xabi Alonso, a former player of the club and current coach of Bayer Leverkusen, is the favorite to take the reins of Real Madrid. However, the final decision won't be made until the current season ends, which has led to other names emerging. Among the possible candidates, figures like Zinedine Zidane, José Mourinho, and even José Bordalás have been mentioned.

However, the option that most appeals to Florentino Pérez is that of a former FC Barcelona player. This possibility has caused some stir, as, similar to what happened with Luis Figo, the signing of a former Barça player as a coach would be a surprising move for many.

Cesc Fàbregas, Florentino Pérez's Surprise Option

The option that most interests Florentino Pérez is Cesc Fàbregas. The former Barça player, currently coaching Como in Italy, has surprised everyone with his success in coaching. His ability to lead teams and his knowledge of elite soccer have earned him a great reputation.

Real Madrid already tried to sign him when he was a player, but now Florentino Pérez sees him as the ideal candidate to replace Carlo Ancelotti. Cesc Fàbregas has acknowledged on several occasions that "you never know" when asked about Real Madrid.

This statement fuels rumors about his future and his potential return to Spanish soccer. With his success at Como, everything points to Cesc being a viable option for Madrid, which is carefully evaluating his incorporation.

Carlo Ancelotti's Future and Real Madrid

The season isn't over yet, but Carlo Ancelotti's future at Real Madrid is in the balance. If the club doesn't achieve major titles, the Italian's departure could be imminent.

Real Madrid already has several candidates in mind to replace him, and the name of Cesc Fàbregas, despite being surprising, is gaining traction. Florentino Pérez will have to make an important decision at the end of the season, which could set the course for the club for the coming years.