David Alaba and Ferland Mendy, Sentenced: Real Madrid Pays €8M for Another Fullback

Last Tuesday, Real Madrid was defeated at Emirates Stadium. In that match, Ferland Mendy's absence forced Carlo Ancelotti to rely on David Alaba to occupy the left side.

However, the Austrian's performance left much to be desired. Although he is one of the most complete defenders in the world, he did not manage to shine in that position.

His performance was poor, especially in individual duels and defensive coverage. This performance has led Real Madrid to reconsider their options for the left-back position, as the position remains vulnerable.

The Situation of Left-Backs at Real Madrid

Currently, Real Madrid has two pure left-backs: Ferland Mendy and Fran García. However, both have proven to be unreliable in terms of consistency.

Mendy, although a solid defensive player, has not managed to keep up to the desired level, and his offensive capability is limited. Meanwhile, Fran García has shown flashes of quality, but he has not managed to establish himself as an undisputed starter.

Besides them, the team also has David Alaba and Eduardo Camavinga, who can play in that position. Even so, none of the four mentioned players have completely convinced in the position.

The Search for a Convincing Alternative

In the absence of definitive solutions, Florentino Pérez has decided to act and strengthen the left-back position next transfer market. The club is determined to bring in a player who can compete with Ferland Mendy and Fran García.

The goal is for him to be able to offer greater reliability and quality in that position. For months, Alphonso Davies has been discussed as an ideal option for Real Madrid.

However, his renewal with Bayern Munich and a subsequent injury have left him out of Florentino Pérez's plans, who has focused his attention on other alternatives.

The Return of Miguel Gutiérrez to Real Madrid

One of the options that has gained strength in recent days is the return of Miguel Gutiérrez to Real Madrid. The Madrid defender, trained at 'La Fábrica,' has excelled during his loan at Girona and has shown that he has the necessary level to be a starter.

Florentino Pérez is willing to pay eight million euros to bring back Miguel Gutiérrez this summer and give him the opportunity to show his quality.

With his experience in LaLiga and his ability to advance up the wing, Miguel Gutiérrez could be the solution that Real Madrid desperately needs.

With the 23-year-old Madrid native getting closer to returning, the future of the left side at Real Madrid could change. If nothing goes wrong, he could be a starter in the near future, while Ferland Mendy and Fran García would lose prominence.