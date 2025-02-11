The transfer market is closed, but Barça is still working intensively to be well-prepared for next summer, which is crucial for Hansi Flick to have new weapons, especially offensive ones. In this regard, Barça plans to secure a signing much better than Vitor Roque and more expensive than Nico Williams, who would stay in Bilbao. Joan Laporta wants Flick to enjoy offensive potential and reportedly has an agreement for the signing of a star who, according to what we have confirmed in 'e-Notícies', will cost around 70 million euros.

Barça seeks to secure the signing of a star much better than Vitor Roque, although more expensive than Nico Williams, who will only leave Athletic Club for 60M€. Barça wants to strengthen the first team and knows that one of the most weakened positions is the left wing, so they will look to move on from Vitor Roque and Williams. In the case of the Brazilian, Barça will seek to sell him in this transfer market, while with the Spaniard, Barça will look to move on as soon as possible: his performance raises doubts.

[IMAGE]{810717}[/IMAGE]

Once the sale of Vitor Roque is finalized, who has many options to return to Brazil, Barça will go for a surprise winger: neither Nico Williams nor Rafael Leão. Despite the names of Nico Williams and Rafael Leão gaining traction to reinforce Barça's left wing, neither will end up signing for Barça. Rafael Leão generates more consensus than Nico Williams, but Barça needs to make a move in this transfer market and the Portuguese winger won't have an easy time leaving Italian Milan.

Better Than Vitor Roque, More Expensive Than Nico Williams: Barça Secures the Signing, Official

Barça already confirms that they seek to part ways with Vitor Roque as soon as possible, as he is not in Hansi Flick's plans and has offers to return to his native Brazil. Vitor Roque also won't stay at Betis, the club where he is playing on loan and which has already informed him that they won't exercise their purchase option. Additionally, Barça is also not looking to secure the signing of Nico Williams, who, barring any surprises, will remain linked to Athletic Club.

If Barça moves on from Vitor Roque, a center forward, and Nico Williams, it is mainly because they have found a better, albeit more expensive, alternative. The summer transfer market is closed, but as we have been reporting in this digital outlet, Barça wants to be proactive and secure new signings as soon as possible. Barça confirms and makes official in 'petit comité' the signing of a forward better than Vitor Roque and more expensive than Nico Williams: Laporta assures it.

Which footballer are we talking about? We are referring, to be more precise, to Alexander Isak, a forward for English Newcastle who has a market value of about 75 million euros. Isak is the one chosen by Barça: he is much better than Vitor Roque, but also more expensive than Nico Williams, a player from Athletic Club whose performance raises doubts for Hansi Flick.