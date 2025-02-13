Eric García Stays and Provokes a Rain of Millions at Barça: '2 Offers for...'

Eric García has experienced a season full of ups and downs at Barça after a successful loan at Girona during the 2023-2024 campaign. At Montilivi, he scored 5 goals and established himself as one of the most outstanding defenders in LaLiga. After rejecting several proposals, he decided to return to Barça with the firm intention of convincing Hansi Flick of his worth.

During the preseason tour in the United States, it seemed that Eric García could find a place in Flick's rotation, but an untimely injury halted his progress. Despite this setback, Eric did not cease in his efforts and worked hard to regain his form and earn a new opportunity. He has indeed succeeded: he is currently a very valuable piece in the German coach's scheme.

| @FCBarcelona

The Resurgence of Eric García

The opportunity came in the match against Benfica in the Champions League group stage. In that game, Eric García not only fulfilled his defensive duties but also made his mark in attack by scoring a crucial goal that contributed to Barça's victory. This performance demonstrated that he possesses the quality necessary to be a starter and canceled his departure, which seemed practically decided.

From that moment on, Hansi Flick has decided to give him a more prominent role in the culé defense. Eric already has 22 appearances this season and promises to have many more. Additionally, he can occupy various positions, allowing the German coach to rest both the center-backs and Casadó or De Jong.

However, the consolidation of Eric García has repercussions on Barça's sports planning. Currently, Eric has moved ahead of Ronald Araújo, positioning himself as the main alternative alongside Pau Cubarsí and Íñigo Martínez. Not only that, but he has also prompted 2 offers for the Uruguayan.

| E-Noticies

Eric García Stays and 2 Offers Arrive for Ronald Araújo

Ronald Araújo, who recently renewed his contract until 2031, has a release clause reportedly set at 65 million euros. This figure, considered accessible for elite clubs, has sparked the interest of teams like Juventus and Arsenal. Both teams already attempted to sign Araújo during the winter market, but negotiations did not succeed, and they will try again in the summer.

With the emergence of Eric García, Ronald Araújo could change scenery next summer. Juventus and Arsenal are willing to take advantage of his release clause to secure his services. Juventus, in particular, has shown a constant interest in Araújo, and with the need to strengthen their defense, they could reactivate their attempt to sign him in the next transfer window.

If Ronald Araújo decides to accept one of these offers and leave Barça, the Catalan club would receive a significant financial boost. The 65 million euros from his release clause would provide Joan Laporta's club with valuable resources to address other areas that require reinforcements. Meanwhile, Flick knows he can count on Eric García.