Triple Offer for Ferran Torres: Deco Sets the Price and AC Milan Responds First

Ferran Torres is having an exceptional season at Barça. Although he usually starts from the bench, he has played a significant amount of minutes, seizing every opportunity to prove his worth. His performance in front of the goal has been outstanding, scoring 10 goals in 25 matches across all competitions to date.

| Europa Press

Despite his remarkable performance, Barça's sporting director, Deco, continues to search for a top-tier winger to strengthen Flick's squad. Names like Nico Williams, Rafael Leão, and Leroy Sané have been linked to the Catalan club. The potential arrival of any of these players could reduce Ferran Torres's playing opportunities.

Deco Considers Selling Ferran Torres

Besides the potential signings, Ferran Torres faces another concern. Deco, aware of the need to generate income to finance new signings, has considered selling Ferran due to his good performance. This performance has attracted the interest of several European clubs, resulting in three concrete offers.

AC Milan has been the first to make a move, presenting an offer of 25 million euros for the Spanish forward. However, Deco values Ferran Torres at 30 million and has rejected the initial proposal. Meanwhile, Borussia Dortmund and Newcastle United have also shown interest in the player, but they haven't formalized their offers yet.

Ferran Torres's Future, Up in the Air

Ferran Torres's situation at Barça is uncertain. Although his performance has been notable, the potential arrival of wingers and the club's need to balance its finances could lead to his departure next transfer market. AC Milan has already shown its interest, and other clubs like Newcastle or Borussia Dortmund are expected to follow suit in the coming weeks.

The ball is in Deco's court, who must decide whether to bet on the Spanish winger or prioritize the arrival of a top-tier reinforcement. For now, Ferran Torres remains focused on his performance with Barça and on making the most of every minute Flick gives him. However, with the transfer market approaching, the scenario could change quickly if any interested club decides to approach the figure demanded by Laporta's team.