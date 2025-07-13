Hansi Flick is doing an amazing job as head coach of FC Barcelona. In his first season, he has managed to win all the national titles, taking the team to a higher level.

Since his arrival, he has implemented numerous tactical tools that have significantly improved the team's collective performance.

The high press and the offside trap are two decisions that Hansi Flick implemented from the start and have produced excellent results. His ability to organize and improve the team's defensive and offensive structure has been essential to achieving these successes.

Barça's rescue: the bet on Hansi Flick

Barça was going through a major sporting and institutional crisis when they decided to bet on Hansi Flick's leadership. The change in direction has given the team a new identity, and time has proven the board right.

Deco, the club's sporting director, was the one who insisted the most on hiring the German, as Joan Laporta explained a few weeks ago.

| @FCBarcelona_es

Since then, Flick and Deco have formed a very effective partnership, which has revitalized the team. The signing of Dani Olmo last summer was one of the key moves of this project. The player has become one of FC Barcelona's pillars today.

Joan García, the first signing of 2025

Now, Hansi Flick's first move for the summer of 2025 is already closed. Barça have signed Joan García for 25 million euros. This signing further strengthens the squad and shows that the coach still has Deco's support to fulfill all his requests.

| E-Noticies, @RCDEspanyol

This signing has been well received by the fans, who are pleased to see how Hansi Flick and Deco are working to ensure the team's quality and future. However, there is still more to be done.

Necessary reinforcements: a winger and a full-back

Hansi Flick has requested additional reinforcements for next season and Deco is already actively working to find the ideal players. The priority is to bring in a winger who can add more options to the attack and increase competitiveness.

| Europa Press, E-Noticies

In addition, Flick has also asked Deco to bring in a full-back to complement the defense: "We need him." Currently, Héctor Fort and Gerard Martín are the substitutes for Jules Koundé and Alejandro Balde, which makes the arrival of a backup wing-back essential to raise the team's level.

Dumfries or Cancelo: the options for the full-back

The favorite at this moment to fill the position is Denzel Dumfries, Inter Milan's full-back. However, the return of Joao Cancelo, who already played on loan at Barça in the past, is also being strongly considered. The decision has not been made yet, but Deco has given the green light to Hansi Flick's latest request.

Barça keep strengthening with clear objectives to keep growing and competing at both national and international levels. With Deco's support and Flick's tactical vision, the club's future looks promising.