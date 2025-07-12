Maximum happiness for Jesús Vallejo, he already has a new team: 'I'm going to the...'

Jesús Vallejo has brought his time at Real Madrid to an end after many years as part of the white squad. He was signed in 2015 from Real Zaragoza, for a fee of five million euros. At that time, he was considered one of the Spanish soccer center-backs with the greatest potential.

However, his first seasons as a Real Madrid player were spent on loan. He first returned to Zaragoza, then played for Eintracht Frankfurt, and later wore the colors of Wolverhampton and Granada. Despite those experiences, his market value never exceeded ten million.

A testimonial year with Carlo Ancelotti

Last season, Jesús Vallejo was part of the squad led by Carlo Ancelotti. However, his participation was almost testimonial. He was only able to play 136 minutes spread over four official matches, in which, nevertheless, he managed to provide an assist.

With a secondary role, his future at the white club was sealed. Real Madrid made the decision not to renew his contract, so the Aragonese center-back became a free agent and had the opportunity to negotiate with any club.

At only 28 years old, there is still hope

At 28 years old, Vallejo now faces the challenge of relaunching his sports career away from Bernabéu. Although he hasn't reached the level that was desired of him at the beginning, he still has room to find stability and playing time in another sports project.

In recent weeks, there has been speculation about several possible destinations. His return to Real Zaragoza, his original club, seemed like a sentimental option. There was also talk of a possible transfer to Getafe or Rayo Vallecano, two LaLiga teams in need of strengthening their defense.

Albacete, the most likely destination

However, reality indicates that Jesús Vallejo's next destination is likely to be Albacete Balompié. The club from Castilla-La Mancha, which plays in LaLiga Hypermotion, would offer him a less demanding environment where he could regain his form and enjoy soccer again.

For now, nothing is official, but negotiations are underway and the agreement could be finalized in the coming weeks. In Albacete, Vallejo could get the playing time he has missed so much in recent years.

A new chapter to recover his best form

Jesús Vallejo is clear that he needs continuity to rediscover his best form. For this reason, he has reportedly informed those around him of his intentions. He is going to Albacete.

His departure from Real Madrid brings an end to an irregular chapter, but it also opens a door to hope. In Albacete, he could find the ideal place to become a protagonist again.