Magical opportunity for Arda Güler: his no. 1 rival will undergo surgery, out for 3-4 months

The arrival of Xabi Alonso has brought a breath of fresh air to Real Madrid overall, and to Arda Güler in particular. The young Turk has spent two seasons in the Spanish capital, but under Carlo Ancelotti's leadership he barely had real opportunities to show his talent.

His first campaign was complicated by injuries, and when he was supposed to make the leap in the second, the lack of playing time prevented his progression. Now, with Xabi on the bench, everything has changed and Arda Güler is smiling again.

More minutes and more responsibility

The new Real Madrid coach has firmly backed Arda Güler. The player is not only enjoying more minutes, but he is also taking on a much more important role in Xabi Alonso's system. He looks comfortable, confident, and more involved than ever.

One of the major changes is his new position. He now plays more centrally and deeper, helping with the ball's release alongside Tchouaméni, connecting with Bellingham when the team transitions to attack. Arda is showing a vision and judgment that few expected in this new role.

The moment to step up

Arda Güler knows he has a golden opportunity ahead of him. He has to make the most of every minute to convince the coaching staff, the fans, and above all, himself that he can be important for this Real Madrid. This, considering it has been proven that he has the skills and only needs consistency.

Right now, that consistency seems closer. Jude Bellingham, his main competitor in the creative area, will undergo surgery to address the shoulder pain he has been dealing with for months.

Bellingham out for three to four months

The English midfielder has decided to have surgery and will be sidelined for three to four months. This news is a blow to Real Madrid's collective interests, but at the same time it represents a great opportunity for Arda Güler.

With Bellingham out, the Turk will have time and space to settle into the starting line-up. It will be his moment to show that he is ready to compete at the highest level and that he can be essential in Xabi Alonso's project.

Everything in Arda's hands

Now, the spotlight is on him. Arda Güler has more than enough talent, and he will finally have the minutes he has so long desired.

If he responds as expected, his prominence won't be limited to these months during Bellingham's absence. He could be starting a new brilliant chapter at Santiago Bernabéu.