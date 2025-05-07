Maximum Joy at Barça for El Clásico: Marc Casadó Confirms the Big News

Marc Casadó has become one of FC Barcelona's great revelations. The Barça youth player didn't have many opportunities last year when Xavi Hernández was the coach. Despite being drafted for most of the matches, Casadó couldn't show his talent on the field.

However, after Hansi Flick's arrival in the summer, everything changed radically. This season, Marc Casadó has earned a place in the first team and has proven that he is ready to compete at the highest level. In fact, for many months he has been indisputable for the German coach due to his work and effort in the midfield.

| Europa Press

Marc Casadó Has Taken Advantage of the Opportunity

Marc Casadó settled as a starter in Barça's midfield due to Frenkie de Jong's prolonged absence due to injury. The '21' started the season with ankle discomfort, and the youth player had to take his place. He quickly won over Flick and the Barça fans with the courage he brings to every play.

At just 20 years old, Marc Casadó has shown he has enough level to play in the elite, which has made his future at the club look very promising. Barça holds him in high regard, and rightly so, as his profile is unique in the squad. However, in recent hours he has been in the spotlight due to his injury.

Marc Casadó's progression was halted by the annoying injury he suffered a few months ago. Barça's medical services confirmed that the midfielder would be out until next season, which was a significant setback for Flick. His absence left a gap in the midfield that was difficult to fill.

Marc Casadó Aims for El Clásico

However, to everyone's surprise, Marc Casadó has achieved a much faster recovery than expected. Instead of being out until next season, he has already returned to training with the group and is now available to be drafted. This quick recovery is excellent news for Barça, especially considering that El Clásico is just around the corner.

FC Barcelona has a lot at stake next weekend in El Clásico against Real Madrid, where they are competing for the chance to keep the fight for LaLiga. Marc Casadó, although he hasn't had many minutes in recent weeks, could be in the squad. His unique profile as a defensive midfielder makes him an interesting option for Hansi Flick, who might decide to give him minutes in El Clásico.