Barça is close to reaching a new final of the Champions League, but first they must overcome Inter at San Siro, a historic Italian stadium. A decade later, Barça is 90 minutes away from returning to glory, but Inter won't make it easy, especially after the first leg draw (3-3). This Tuesday, May 6, Barça will play for a ticket to the final, which would mean an unprecedented economic boost.

Besides the sporting goals, Barça knows they are playing for a large amount of money tonight against Inter: the prize for being in the European final is enormous. If they overcome the tie, Barça will face the winner of the PSG and Arsenal clash in the Munich final (0-1 in the first leg for the French).

| Europa Press

In addition to focusing on the sporting aspect, it is evident that Barça also has an eye on the economic aspects. Advancing in Europe means significantly increasing revenue and, consequently, Barça knows they must overcome Inter at all costs, especially for one reason.

How Much Money Would Barça Earn Today If They Eliminate Inter and Qualify for the Final?

Barça, as usual, has budgeted to close the fiscal year with specific revenue derived from the Champions League. However, how much money is at stake tonight against Inzaghi's Inter?

Starting from the fact that Barça, who finished the UEFA Champions League group stage as second behind Liverpool, has already obtained 55 million euros. However, reaching the final this Tuesday would mean that Barça would again 'add' a good chunk from the top European competition.

To date, the club has accumulated approximately 75 million euros due to the team's good sporting performance during the current edition of the UEFA Champions League.

Beating Inter and reaching the final would mean, economically, a benefit of €18.5M for Barça, which would be added to those already obtained during this edition of the Champions League.

If Barça Wins the Munich Final? The Economic Prize, Uncovered

The UEFA Champions League awards 18.5 million to the two finalists. Additionally, the champion of the current edition of the UEFA Champions League will earn an additional 6.5 million, plus another 4 'kilos' for participating in the European Super Cup.