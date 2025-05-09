Happiness arrives at Real Madrid: Rodrygo makes way for PSG's new gem

Real Madrid is clear that it needs to make drastic changes this summer, especially after a season with ups and downs. Rodrygo, one of Carlo Ancelotti and Florentino Pérez's protégés, has been one of the most criticized players. Although he started the season with high expectations, his performance has been very low.

The Brazilian, who seemed to be the fourth piece of the offensive trident alongside Bellingham, Vinícius, and Mbappé, has not lived up to what was promised. The fans, who expected much more from him, have shown their frustration at his lack of performance. In many matches, Rodrygo has been absent and has not been the decisive player that was desired.

| Europa Press

In fact, some fans are already calling for his departure from the club. Despite his poor season, Rodrygo remains one of the best wingers in the world and, at 24 years old, still has a lot of potential. Therefore, Real Madrid will not let him go for less than 100 million: a figure that Florentino Pérez has set as the minimum price.

If Rodrygo leaves...

If Rodrygo finally leaves the club, Real Madrid already has his replacement in mind: Désiré Doué, the new sensation at PSG. The French winger, only 19 years old, has captivated Florentino Pérez with his extreme ball skills and boldness on the field. This season, Doué has achieved 13 goals and 12 assists despite not being a regular starter for Luis Enrique.

His statistics stand out when compared to Rodrygo's, who has scored the same number of goals but with many more minutes of play. The quality of Désiré Doué is undeniable and his ability to unbalance opponents makes him one of the most attractive prospects. However, signing him will not be easy.

| Europa Press

PSG is not willing to sell him easily and, if they decide to do so, the price will be high. Specifically, the Parisian club will demand more than 100 million euros for his transfer, which complicates the operation for Real Madrid.

A key summer for Real Madrid's future

Rodrygo's future at Real Madrid will depend on the decisions Florentino Pérez makes this summer. If the Brazilian is sold, the club will strongly pursue Désiré Doué, a young star who could bring much joy.

Real Madrid is clear that it needs to strengthen its attack and that the competition for quality players like Doué will be fierce. However, with the Frenchman's talent, Madrid could be securing a great future for its forward line.