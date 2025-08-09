Maximum happiness! Barça activate the 'Lamine Yamal lever': millions pour in

Lamine Yamal has become Barça's most valuable asset; on the field, he's the big star, and off the field, he keeps his status thanks to his open personality. At just 18 years old, he has become the best player in the world, being the main candidate to win the Ballon d'Or. Some of the continent's most powerful clubs, such as PSG, offered the astronomical sum of €250 million ($250 million) for his transfer last summer.

Lamine is not for sale; this has been Barça's response from the very beginning. Lamine is the key piece on which the project is built. Lamine Yamal is playing an increasingly important role in the economic sphere; Barça is delighted with the "Lamine Yamal lever." The young man from La Masia has become the team's big star, and the economic results are starting to become tangible.

The latest example can be seen in the Asian tour, where Lamine was by far the most acclaimed, which must have caused extra income for the club in terms of merchandising. In this context, it's worth highlighting the numbers achieved by Lamine on the day the new jersey with the number "10" went on sale. According to verified data, on the very first day, Lamine Yamal managed to sell 70,000 units.

Absolute Laminemania: Record sales of his jersey

After the official announcement of the number "10" being given to Lamine Yamal, the team's fans have flocked en masse to buy the new jersey. Although more than 70,000 jerseys with his name and number have been sold, stock hasn't run out. Barça stocked up with a very large inventory precisely to avoid a sold out and to keep supplying the market.

| Europa Press, Redes sociales, E-Noticies

The phenomenon of the youth striker's jersey sales hasn't just been a phenomenon in Spain but also internationally. Such has been the sales success that Nike has distributed about 30 pallets in 170 different countries. It's worth noting that each of these pallets carries around 2,300 jerseys.

Lamine Yamal drives BLM's revenue

Sales of the blaugrana star's jersey are booming and could be the trigger for reaching a new record for Barça Licensing & Merchandising. Revenue from Lamine's jerseys alone could be around €10 million ($10 million) on the first day of distribution. Barça currently has three official jersey formats, with the basic one priced at €114.99 ($114.99).

The premium version, the one worn by the first team players, jumps to €184.99 ($184.99). The average price of the three formats is €145 ($145), a figure that has been used to calculate the first day's revenue. Logically, the numbers will keep increasing in the coming days; Joan Laporta is rubbing his hands seeing such evidence.