La Perla De La Masia Heads to Villarreal: Joan Laporta Assumes His Share of Blame

La Masia, the youth academy of FC Barcelona, remains one of the main sources of talent in Spanish soccer. In recent years, great prospects like Lamine Yamal, Cubarsí, or Gavi have emerged, who have already established themselves in the first team. In the past, what can be said about the emergence of that golden generation led by Messi, Piqué, Cesc, or Xavi.

The connection between Barça and its young players is deep and Joan Laporta, the club's president, has always been a strong advocate of offering them real opportunities to play at the elite level. Laporta takes care of and protects his youth players, assuring them that they will have their chance in the first team if they demonstrate their quality. However, he is also aware that not all players have a place in Barça's main squad.

In this regard, some stars from La Masia must leave to continue their development and not become stagnant. This is the case of Riqui Puig, who could return to LaLiga after his stint in MLS. Villarreal wants him and it's no wonder, as his numbers in the United States have drawn significant attention.

Villarreal's Interest in Riqui Puig

Villarreal has shown great interest in signing Riqui Puig for the next season. Marcelino García Toral, the coach of the yellow team, is a lover of good soccer and his tactical approaches are very similar to Barça's. That's why he has requested the addition of Puig, a player he knows well and who would perfectly adapt to his play style.

However, everything will depend on the physical condition of the former Barça player. Let's remember that Riqui Puig is currently injured after tearing his cruciate ligament a few weeks ago. That's why Villarreal will want to thoroughly examine the player before making a very important decision, as the performance Riqui has shown in MLS is astonishing.

Riqui Puig, the '10' of Los Angeles Galaxy

Riqui Puig appeared at Barça generating a lot of excitement, but he failed to establish himself as a starter. After several loans and few real opportunities, the midfielder decided to make the leap to MLS in 2022, signing with Los Angeles Galaxy in the United States. Joan Laporta decided to let him leave for free.

His performance in the American league has been outstanding since he arrived, which has attracted the attention of several European clubs, including Villarreal. Specifically, last season Riqui Puig played 33 matches in MLS, scoring 17 goals and providing 14 assists.

These numbers reflect his ability to influence the game, both in the offensive aspect and in playmaking. His ability to reach the area, his vision, and his capacity to associate with his teammates have allowed him to stand out in the North American league. More than enough reason for Villarreal to activate his signing, which could bring good money to FC Barcelona's coffers.

Joan Laporta Gave Him Away, But with a Trick

Joan Laporta decided that Riqui Puig could leave for free to MLS in 2022 after not adapting to what Xavi Hernández demanded. However, as is often the case, Laporta decided to keep a 50% stake in a possible future sale. And not only that, according to Transfermarkt, Barça still retains a buyback option that they are unlikely to activate, but could use to make a deal.

Riqui Puig, despite being injured, is valued at 20 million. Only in 2020 did he have a higher valuation, when his peak form made him reach 25M. Now, Villarreal could leave a good amount in the coffers of the MLS team, which would result in more money for Barça.