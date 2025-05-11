In just over an hour, the Clásico between FC Barcelona and Real Madrid will begin. Ancelotti's team needs the victory to keep dreaming of the LaLiga title, while Hansi Flick's team would be satisfied with a draw.

Currently, the difference between both teams is only four points, which makes this match a key duel.

The Clásico and the figure of Martín Zubimendi

This Clásico, although exciting in itself, will have interesting protagonists and narratives.

However, before the initial whistle, all eyes are on a figure who is not playing this match: Martín Zubimendi.

The Real Sociedad midfielder has been the favorite to strengthen the midfield of both Barça and Real Madrid this summer.

Zubimendi is a complete midfielder, with great ability to distribute the ball and recover balls in the midfield.

| Europa Press

His vision of the game, along with his tireless defensive work, has made him one of the most desired players in LaLiga.

At 24 years old, he is considered the ideal helm to direct the play of the best teams in Europe. This has made both Barça and Real Madrid keep an eye on his situation.

The future of Martín Zubimendi: Arsenal takes the lead

However, it seems that Zubimendi's future is already decided. Despite the interest of both LaLiga giants, the midfielder has chosen to join Arsenal.

Mikel Arteta, who has already shown his ability to make successful signings in the market, has set his sights on Zubimendi to strengthen the Gunners' midfield.

| Europa Press

Zubimendi's release clause, set at 60 million euros, doesn't represent an obstacle for Arsenal, which has the resources to meet this figure.

A twist in the transfer market

With the news that Zubimendi is close to finalizing his transfer to Arsenal, both Real Madrid and Barça will have to rethink their plans for the summer market.

Both clubs were looking to strengthen the midfield with the Real Sociedad midfielder, but now they will have to look for new options.

Arsenal has taken the lead in the race, and Zubimendi is preparing to join a project that promises to keep fighting for major titles.

Thus, the Clásico between Barça and Real Madrid will have its share of prominence, but off the field, the battle for Zubimendi has taken an unexpected turn.

With the Spanish midfielder heading to Arsenal, the two LaLiga giants will have to find other reinforcements for the midfield.