Como offers €10M! Joan Laporta accepts, he won't play with Barça again.

Joan Laporta is preparing to make several important changes at FC Barcelona this summer. Although the president is satisfied with the performance of most, he is also disappointed with certain academy players who haven't performed as desired.

Not all 'La Masia' players have a place in the first team, and this reality has been proven throughout the season.

Joan Laporta's plan for departures

In this regard, Joan Laporta will play a key role in the departures section. Some of the players who haven't earned Hansi Flick's trust will have to pack their bags.

Ansu Fati and Pablo Torre, who have had few minutes, are two of the names that could leave the club in search of more prominence.

However, there are other players with more relevance in the squad, like Ronald Araújo, who could also leave before his contract ends.

The need to sell to be able to sign is the president's main priority, and this summer promises significant movements in the Barça locker room.

Héctor Fort, a discard of Hansi Flick

One of the players who is halfway out of Barça is Héctor Fort. The academy player has been involved in criticism after his performance against Inter Milan, where many believe he wasn't up to the desired level.

Hansi Flick, who has preferred to do without him throughout the season, hasn't given him the opportunity to show his potential. This scenario has made it clear that Fort doesn't have a clear future in Barça's first team.

Como's interest in Héctor Fort

Como, with Cesc Fàbregas, has shown interest in Héctor Fort and is willing to offer 10 million euros for his transfer. The Italian club already made this proposal in January and remains firm in its intention to sign the defender.

If Como keeps this offer, Héctor Fort's departure from FC Barcelona would be considered closed, as Joan Laporta is determined to allow his exit.

Flick's refusal to give him minutes and the lack of trust in the player make his future at Barça questionable.

Héctor Fort's future at Como

If Como's offer is kept, Héctor Fort's future could be sealed. The Catalan club is ready to give him the opportunity to continue his career in another team, and Como would be a good destination for him.

The sale of Héctor Fort will allow FC Barcelona to free up space in the squad and get some money to strengthen other positions in the transfer market.