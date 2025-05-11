Kylian Mbappé is already warned for El Clásico: 'Neither Lamine nor Pedri, There's Someone Better'

Kylian Mbappé faces a golden opportunity this afternoon to silence the criticisms that have accompanied his season at Real Madrid.

The Frenchman arrived at the club with the goal of winning everything, but it is most likely that his first season at Bernabéu will end without titles, something unthinkable at the beginning.

However, the outlook could change if Real Madrid manages to surpass Barça in the most desired Clásico of recent times.

A decisive Clásico for LaLiga's chances

Before the initial whistle, the difference between both teams is only four points in the standings, which makes the match vital.

The one who achieves victory will have many more chances to win LaLiga, while the one who loses could be almost ruled out.

In that sense, Kylian Mbappé's success will be crucial for Real Madrid's aspirations.

| @k.mbappe, Instagram

The Frenchman will have the mission to make a difference at the spearhead, pinning the center-backs and taking advantage of the clearest chances.

Mbappé faces a defensive challenge: Pau Cubarsí

However, Mbappé knows perfectly well that the path to victory won't be easy. One of his biggest challenges will be the confrontation with Pau Cubarsí, the young Barça center-back who has become Mbappé's kryptonite.

Since his arrival at Barça, Cubarsí has proven to be a solid defender, and his performance has been key in the defensive solidity of the culé team. Mbappé has already had to face Cubarsí at PSG and has struggled in those duels.

| Europa Press

Cubarsí's ability to neutralize the Real Madrid forward has been evident, and this afternoon the Frenchman will have to find solutions to overcome the barrier of the young defender.

The Mbappé vs. Cubarsí duel: a key battle in the Clásico

The confrontation between Kylian Mbappé and Pau Cubarsí will be one of the key points to follow during the Clásico.

Real Madrid knows that Mbappé will be crucial for their chances of winning the match, but they are also aware that Barça has a defensive wall in Cubarsí.

The young culé defender, established as one of the best in his position, is emerging as one of the great protagonists of the match.

This afternoon's Clásico will be a decisive test for both teams, but especially for Kylian Mbappé.

The French star has a great opportunity to prove himself and make a statement in his first season at Real Madrid.