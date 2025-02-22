Everything Changes With What Deco Has Discovered: 'barça Will Make a Lot of Money With...'

Deco has been one of the key pieces in Barça's reconstruction. His arrival in the sports management has brought significant changes in the club's planning. From his role in hiring Hansi Flick to the renewals of Pedri, Gavi, and Cubarsí, his influence has been notable.

Deco, Essential in the New Barça

Joan Laporta, who supported his incorporation into the organization, is satisfied with his work. The strategic decision-making has allowed the club to strengthen its long-term project. However, Deco was not aware of certain agreements prior to his arrival and has recently received unexpected news.

| @FCBarcelona

The Barça executive has discovered that Barça still holds 10% of the future sale of Ferran Jutglà. This finding could represent a significant financial injection for the entity. A detail that had so far gone unnoticed in the club's accounts.

Ferran Jutglà Brings a Rain of Millions to Barça

Ferran Jutglà debuted with Barça in December 2021 leaving very good impressions: he scored 2 goals in just 9 matches. However, in the summer of 2022 he left for Bruges in exchange for 5 million euros and 10% of his future sale. His evolution in Belgian football has been positive, establishing himself as a reference forward.

In fact, this week has been key for Ferran Jutglà. His role in the Champions League has been decisive for Bruges' qualification with two goals in the tie against Atalanta. His performances have caught the attention of several teams that could bid for his signing in the next market.

| Europa Press

An Unexpected Deal for Barça

The fact that Barça retains a percentage of his future sale can translate into immediate benefits. If Ferran Jutglà is transferred, Deco will be able to use 10% of the total amount of the operation for new investments. This detail makes the Barça sports director a possible promoter of his departure from Belgium.

The summer market could bring interesting moves. Barça's intention is to maximize its income without making large investments. A sale of Ferran Jutglà to a club with greater economic power would be great news for the Catalan club's coffers and for Deco, who will have more room to maneuver.

Deco and the Management of Barça's Future

Barça's sports director continues to explore ways to strengthen the club's economy. Every detail counts in the planning of an entity that seeks to return to the top. What was discovered about Ferran Jutglà is a demonstration of how management can generate unexpected opportunities.