Gerard Piqué is one of Barça's great legends. His career at the Catalan club has been marked by titles, leadership and a special connection with the fans. Although he has retired, he remains very alert to everything that happens with the blaugrana team.

Gerard Piqué Speaks and Raises the Stakes

Piqué has expressed on several occasions his intention to occupy Barça's presidency in the future. For now, he prefers to stay on the sidelines and observe from a distance. However, when he decides to speak, his words have a great impact.

| Europa Press

The former player closely follows the evolution of the team led by Hansi Flick. Although he doesn't usually react to every match, when he does, he captures the media's attention. A month ago, he decided to share a reflection on Pedri that has gained even more relevance over time.

Pedri, Barça's Best This Season

Pedri's performance this season is outstanding. Match after match, the Canarian midfielder proves that he is Barça's leader on the field. His quality, vision and ability to make a difference have made him the team's most decisive player.

Gerard Piqué, aware of the great level Pedri is showing, wanted to express it on his social media. A month ago, he posted a brief but forceful message: "Pedri is a scandal". Words that, as the matches go by, have gained even more meaning.

Pedri's Recent Performances Reinforce Piqué's Message

In recent matches, Pedri has been key in Barça's victories. His talent has excelled in decisive moments, becoming the engine of the midfield. The blaugrana fans agree with Piqué: the Canarian is Barça's best by far.

The legendary center-back's message has gone viral in recent weeks. Many fans have revisited his words, highlighting the accuracy of his analysis. What was once a simple opinion is now a reflection of the general sentiment.

| Europa Press

A Bright Future for Pedri at Barça

Pedri continues to prove that he is a key piece in Hansi Flick's project. His impact doesn't go unnoticed and his projection is excellent. At just 22 years old, the Canarian has everything to become a club legend.

Gerard Piqué, with his football instinct, saw it before anyone else. Now, with the support of Pedri's performances, his words resonate more strongly. At Barça, they are clear that future successes depend on his cleats.