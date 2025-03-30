Major Surprise: Joan Laporta Makes a Decision About Pablo Torre That Impacts Everyone

Pablo Torre's signing by Barça was confirmed in March 2022, and the young midfielder continued playing on loan at Racing de Santander until the end of the season. Barça paid the Cantabrian team €5M upfront, but the agreement included up to €15M in variables. In the first season, Pablo Torre alternated between matches with the reserve team and the first team.

Last season, with the goal of allowing the young midfielder to continue growing by getting playing time, he was loaned to Girona FC. Although he wasn't an undisputed starter for Míchel, he had minutes and showed glimpses of his quality. In his third season, the Cantabrian hoped to earn Hansi Flick's trust, but nothing could be further from the truth.

Pablo Torre has played 13 matches so far this season, totaling 418 minutes where he has managed to score 4 goals and provide 3 assists. The young midfielder hasn't been a regular in Flick's rotations, and everything indicated that he might be more out than in the club. However, in the last few hours, President Laporta has given a completely unexpected twist to the Cantabrian's future.

Pablo Torre's Future at Barça

The start of the season was promising for the young attacking midfielder who took advantage of the absences and began to get playing time. Pablo Torre made the most of it by scoring goals and having good performances, but as Flick recovered players, the Cantabrian lost prominence. Although his participation in the team has been minimal in recent matches, Barça is willing to extend his contract.

It is well known the great quality that prevails in the team's midfield, making it even more difficult for Pablo Torre to break in. However, Barça and its sports management believe in Torre's potential and quality. Let's remember that this past summer, Pablo Torre stayed on the squad because both Deco and Hansi Flick requested it.

Barça's Plans for Pablo Torre

Barça's idea is to renew Pablo Torre's contract for one more year, which expires in June 2026. The sports management wants the young midfielder to go out on loan next season to get regular playing time and return to Barça with competitive rhythm. If Pablo Torre doesn't accept this renewal, the sports management will look for a definitive exit for him starting in June.

With such high competition in the midfield, Barça opened the door for him this winter market to go out on loan. Although he had no shortage of offers, with Betis, Valencia, and Celta keeping an eye on the player, Pablo Torre ultimately decided to stay. The player seems willing to extend his contract, as long as Barça has a clear career plan for his future.

Last Thursday, against Osasuna, the Cantabrian attacking midfielder achieved a milestone that financially benefits his former team. After playing his tenth match, with at least 45 minutes, Racing de Santander will receive the first million euros as part of the agreed variables. Deco wants to solve his case before the end of June, speaking clearly with the player, hoping to reach a mutually beneficial agreement.