Official, Barça Has Signed a Star, He's Already Better Than Ronaldinho: 'His N...'

When Ronaldinho landed at Barça in 2003, few knew the Brazilian outside of PSG. However, his presentation at Camp Nou, against Sevilla, was a spectacle that marked the beginning of a golden era. In his first match, Ronaldinho left everyone speechless with a stunning goal that bounced off the crossbar before hitting the back of the net.

This moment was etched in the memory of Barça fans and was not just a debut: it was the beginning of a love story with Barça. In five seasons, Ronaldinho scored 95 goals and provided 71 assists, contributing to the return of the Champions League in 2006, a trophy the club had desired since 1992.

Ronaldinho's Legacy: Messi and the Heritage

After Ronaldinho's departure to AC Milan, Barça experienced a transition. However, the emergence of Lionel Messi meant a seamless transition, as the Argentine star took on the leadership and legacy left by the Brazilian star. For more than a decade, Messi became the club's reference, keeping 'Ronnie's' spirit alive.

Now, the situation has changed. Camp Nou is without those two icons, but the fans are beginning to see a new name as the future emblem of the team.

Robert Lewandowski Surpasses Ronaldinho

Last Thursday, Robert Lewandowski achieved a feat that seemed unthinkable in his short time at Barça. With his goal against Osasuna, the Pole surpassed Ronaldinho's goal record, reaching 95 goals in less than three seasons. With yesterday's two, he's now at 97.

This achievement puts Robert Lewandowski within reach of other club legends. Just two goals away from matching Pedro, and with the season in play, the Pole is close to entering the top 20 scorers in Barça's history.

Robert Lewandowski, a Star Shining at Barça

The arrival of Robert Lewandowski has been one of the most successful in recent years. His ability to score goals and his presence on the field have quickly made him one of the team's standout players. In fact, both Joan Laporta and Deco are so pleased with his performance that they are already considering extending his contract until 2027.

The Polish forward has not only shown his quality in the attack but also his dedication and professionalism, traits that have endeared him to the Barça fans.