Shock in Madrid after Álvaro Carreras's betrayal: 'What he's done...'

Álvaro Carreras has become Real Madrid's main obsession in this transfer market. With Xabi Alonso's arrival on the Bernabéu bench, the club is betting on new ideas and approaches. The new coach wants the full-backs to be very offensive pieces and has set the club to work in that direction.

| @alvarocarreras3

That's why, after Alexander-Arnold's transfer was confirmed, Real Madrid's next goal is to secure Álvaro Carreras. The deal seemed done for weeks, since Benfica's full-back showed his desire to return home. However, recent events have brought this operation to a sudden halt: Carreras's latest image has caused a lot of controversy at the Bernabéu.

Nobody expected what has happened with Álvaro Carreras

The transfer, which seemed closed a few days ago, has been stopped for financial reasons. Benfica is asking for €50 million (about $54 million) to let Álvaro Carreras leave, while Real Madrid's offer is around €30 million (about $32 million). This difference has complicated negotiations and has temporarily paralyzed the signing.

However, beyond the financial aspect, what has angered Real Madrid fans is Álvaro Carreras's latest image. The Spanish full-back appears as the face of Benfica's promotional spot for next season. In the video, Carreras proudly wears the Portuguese club's new jersey, an action that has caused outrage among Real Madrid supporters.

Álvaro Carreras fulfills his commitments or moves away from Madrid

It's clear that Álvaro Carreras is still Benfica's property and that he has commitments to keep with the club. However, many Madridists believe that the player isn't putting enough pressure to return to the Bernabéu. The fans expect him to show greater commitment to his desire to play for Real Madrid.

Now, despite all this controversy caused in recent hours, Álvaro Carreras's future points to the Bernabéu. Xabi Alonso is eager to count on his services and start working on his new project. Once the financial differences that have arisen in recent days are solved, there shouldn't be any major problem between clubs.

The summer will be decisive for the left-back's future and Real Madrid's defensive planning. Álvaro Carreras wants to play for Real Madrid and it's only a matter of days before the announcement becomes official. However, his appearance in Benfica's new jersey hasn't been well received in certain circles.