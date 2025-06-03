Joan Laporta makes a decision about the new Karim Benzema: 'Goodbye to Barça, he's not staying'

Busy days at Barça's offices, a club led by Joan Laporta who will have to make many decisions in the coming weeks. Most of these are linked to the famous transfer market, which will be very important not only because of the possible new signings that could arrive to strengthen the culer squad. Joan Laporta will also have to open the door for footballers with few minutes to look for new projects to compete, as is the case with the new Karim Benzema, who will leave FC Barcelona.

Barça have closed a historic season and the squad only needs a few tweaks, but the truth is that, for these to happen, there must first be new departures. One of these will be that of the new Karim Benzema, who, after a year in the first team at Barça, will leave the club of his life in search of more minutes. We're referring to Pau Víctor, a Barça forward who has completed his first season as a culer and who has many options to go out on loan during this summer transfer market.

| Europa Press

Barça, and especially Joan Laporta, don't want to lose control over Pau Víctor, since he is considered a forward with a scoring touch, versatile, and who has accepted his role. Barça already stopped his loan during the winter transfer market, but won't cause problems this summer: Joan Laporta has accepted that Pau Víctor needs to play more. Recently, Víctor, drafted with the Catalan National Team, spoke to the media and made it clear that Barça was the club of his life, but that "he was competitive and wanted to play".

Joan Laporta makes a decision with the new Karim Benzema: "goodbye to Barça, he won't stay"

For Deco, top sporting official at Barça, Pau Víctor is a profile very similar to Karim Benzema. Pau Víctor is a versatile forward, with great ability to link up play and, above all, with a top-flight goal-scoring instinct. Barça have received more than 5 offers for Pau Víctor, but the player hasn't decided his future yet, although everything suggests that he'll go out on loan until June 2026.

Pau Víctor has offers from top-flight clubs, but "e-Notícies" can confirm that the best positioned are Celta de Vigo and Real Betis. Pau Víctor will prioritize that his new team plays in European competition, although it's not ruled out that he'll accept a loan to a mid-table side that guarantees him a starting spot.

Pau Víctor will leave Barça for sure: up to 5 teams ask about the Sant Cugat forward

Pau Víctor has completed an excellent season in terms of attitude: every time he has come on, he has performed and has shown that he has more than enough level to compete at the top level in Spain.

Pau Víctor will leave Barça for sure and now all that's left is to know his destination, which will most likely be in Spain. Celta de Vigo and Betis are in pole position to secure the loan of the forward from Sant Cugat del Vallès, although Sevilla have also asked about him.

The lack of opportunities in the first team, with strong competition up front, has led both Barça and the player to consider a departure in this summer market.