Official, Marc-André ter Stegen has a new team: ultimate betrayal of Flick's Barça

Marc-André ter Stegen, until now starting goalkeeper and captain of Barça, is very close to saying goodbye to the culer club. The German goalkeeper has a valid contract with Barça, but he knows Joan García has been signed and, therefore, he's willing to pack his bags during this transfer window. Marc-André ter Stegen's decision is clear and is fully confirmed: he has a new challenge and is preparing the ultimate betrayal after feeling undervalued by Hansi Flick, coach of FC Barcelona.

Marc-André ter Stegen has a contract with Barça until June 30, 2028, and Barça won't force his departure, but the German feels undervalued. Marc-André ter Stegen wanted to reach the 2026 World Cup as a starter with Barça, but he knows it will be complicated, since the culer club has signed Joan García. Marc-André ter Stegen knows that, to play in the World Cup with Germany, he has to play every match, so he has looked for a new team and will leave Barça: ultimate betrayal already confirmed.

Barça has completed the signing of Joan García, RCD Espanyol's goalkeeper who will sign for 5 seasons and who will become, barring a major surprise, Barça's starting goalkeeper. Hansi Flick has made this decision, and he has been key for García to accept Barça's offer. Meanwhile, Marc-André ter Stegen feels very undervalued and "out of the project", so he has decided to pack his bags and confirms an ultimate betrayal.

Official, Marc-André ter Stegen leaves: ultimate betrayal against Flick's Barça

Marc-André ter Stegen has barely enjoyed any minutes during the season, since he has spent much of the campaign injured. His injury led to the signing of Wojciech Szczęsny, the Polish goalkeeper who has performed well and who will renew for one season with another optional one. Marc-André ter Stegen caused doubts, which is why Barça has moved quickly with the goal of sealing the signing of Joan García, who will be the starter this coming season.

Marc-André ter Stegen already knows Joan García is coming to Barça to be the starter, so he has decided to look for a new sporting project to play every match and arrive fresh at the World Cup. FC Barcelona didn't want to force Ter Stegen's departure, but they also won't stop him from leaving: "If he wants to leave, we'll understand", sources from the Catalan entity assure. No sooner said than done: Marc-André ter Stegen already has a new team and the betrayal will be ultimate, all because of Hansi Flick, the German coach who has decided to do without Ter Stegen.

This is Ter Stegen's new destination: Flick knows it, it could be an ultimate betrayal

Hansi Flick has been very clear and direct with Ter Stegen, who has understood that he has to leave if he wants to be an undisputed starter. Marc-André ter Stegen intended to remain untouchable, but Flick has decided to end his hegemony: if he wants to be the starter, he will have to compete with the other goalkeepers, including Joan García, who has been signed.

Marc-André ter Stegen feels betrayed, but he also understands the point of view of a Flick who has earned the trust of Joan Laporta and the rest of the culer fans. Marc-André ter Stegen already knows he won't start, so he has agreed to look for a new project for this transfer window, something that seems to be well on track.

In fact, several digital outlets claim that Marc-André ter Stegen already has a new club and that it would be in Saudi Arabia: a massive contract and guaranteed playing time for the German. According to "e-Notícies", Marc-André ter Stegen has everything agreed with Saudi Al-Hilal, who are looking for a new goalkeeper and have shown interest in the German from Barça.