Madrid leaves Liverpool without their best star: Raúl Asencio is the number one responsible

Real Madrid hasn't finished their activity in the transfer market. After the signings of Xabi Alonso, for the bench, Dean Huijsen, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Álvaro Carreras, and Franco Mastantuono, the club is still looking for more reinforcements. In this case, the next objective is to strengthen the defensive area, where Raúl Asencio is raising many doubts.

The Madrid squad has been reinforced in several positions, but the defense is still an area where improvement is sought. Raúl Asencio, who serves as a substitute, hasn't convinced with his latest performances. That's why Real Madrid has contacted Liverpool.

| Europa Press

Raúl Asencio and the Club World Cup

Despite Real Madrid's overall good performance in the Club World Cup, Raúl Asencio was an exception. The young center-back made several mistakes in the tournament matches. In the first match, he committed an unnecessary penalty, and in the second, he was sent off.

However, his most memorable performance was in the semifinals against PSG. In that match, Raúl Asencio made a childish mistake inside the box that resulted in PSG's first goal. Not even five minutes had passed, and the academy player, who was taking advantage of Huijsen's absence to start, failed again.

After the tournament, the center-back tried to face the situation through social media. "I feel I haven't been up to the task in a Club World Cup that demanded the maximum, but now it's time to disconnect and recharge," lamented Raúl Asencio on Instagram. Despite the apology, Real Madrid doesn't forgive and Asencio's situation has become complicated.

Xabi Alonso requests a new center-back

Xabi Alonso, Real Madrid's coach, has requested the arrival of a new center-back to strengthen the defense. The performance of Raúl Asencio and Antonio Rüdiger in the Club World Cup has made it clear that the team needs more competition in that position. The main target for the club next season is Ibrahima Konaté, Liverpool's defender.

The French center-back has been one of the best in his position and is highly valued by the Bernabéu leadership. Ibrahima Konaté's contract ends in 2026, so Real Madrid had planned to wait a year to sign him on a free transfer. However, given Raúl Asencio's situation, Florentino could bring his arrival forward.

Liverpool sets price for Ibrahima Konaté

Liverpool has valued the player at €50 million (50 million euros) to let him leave this summer. This amount is currently being considered in the Bernabéu offices. We'll see what decision Real Madrid makes in the coming weeks.

In any case, Ibrahima Konaté's arrival would significantly strengthen Real Madrid's defensive line and would give Xabi Alonso another option in the center of defense. Raúl Asencio's future, for now, seems to be hanging in the air.