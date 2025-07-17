Lamine Yamal is heading into his third full season at the top level with sky-high excitement. He already showed flashes in his first year under Xavi Hernández, and last season he broke out under Hansi Flick to become one of the Ballon d'Or contenders. At 18 years old, Lamine has become one of the favorites to win the award, and Culers are eager to see what he will be able to do this season.

| Europa Press

One of the most striking characteristics of Lamine Yamal is his consistency. Instead of appearing and disappearing, the youth academy product has stood out for his steadiness, something very uncommon at that age. We already saw it in the Champions League semifinals against Inter, where he delivered a memorable performance: Lamine is always present at the big events.

The only one able to stop Lamine Yamal arrives in La Liga

However, Lamine Yamal has also experienced tough days when he was clearly outmatched. One of the most memorable moments was the match against Benfica, when Álvaro Carreras was in charge of stopping all his runs down the wing. The Spanish full-back, with his great defensive ability, became a real nightmare for the young Culer.

Álvaro Carreras's performance that day was widely discussed by analysts. The full-back not only looked solid defensively, but he also contributed in attack with powerful runs, creating danger down the wing. This gave him an advantage over Lamine Yamal, who was unable to have the same influence on the game as in other matches of the season.

Álvaro Carreras signs for Real Madrid

Now, Álvaro Carreras, who was in charge of stopping Lamine Yamal in their direct clash, has signed for Real Madrid. In fact, he has already been officially presented as the club's new player. At his presentation, Álvaro was asked about the rivalry with Lamine, and his answer made it clear that he doesn't feel pressured by the young Culer.

| @realmadrid

Álvaro Carreras's arrival at Real Madrid promises to add even more excitement to the rivalry between Barça and Madrid. The upcoming Clásicos, in which Lamine Yamal and Carreras will face each other, will be even more intense, especially because both players have established themselves as key pieces for their respective teams.

While Lamine Yamal keeps developing and improving each season, Álvaro Carreras is preparing to take on a new challenge in his career with Real Madrid: stopping the best in the world.