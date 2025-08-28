Hansi Flick makes it clear: signing Joan García is the best move for the new era

Hansi Flick received the Coach of the Year award given by Sport BILD and spoke candidly. He acknowledged communication errors in managing Barça's starting goalkeeper. He also made it clear that the decision to trust Joan García was agreed upon by the coaching staff and the sporting management.

The coach admitted that the spotlight will no longer be on Marc-André ter Stegen in the short term. He clarified that he still has the club's support if he recovers from his injury. However, he emphasized that "he makes no promises" about his immediate return.

| Europa Press

The bet on Joan García takes shape

Hansi Flick explained that the arrival of Joan García addresses a future need at Barça. He is the young goalkeeper chosen after a unanimous agreement within the club. His addition represents a clear commitment to moving the team forward.

The coach admits that communication may have failed during the process. He acknowledged that this aspect must improve, especially when communicating internal decisions. However, he emphasized that ter Stegen and the club have reestablished dialogue.

| Europa Press

Ter Stegen: support without immediate guarantee

The coach reaffirmed that the club supports Ter Stegen in his recovery. However, he also made it clear that his return doesn't mean he will immediately regain his spot. "I make no promises," Hansi Flick emphasized with complete sincerity.

This stance reflects the desire to keep competitive pressure. Joan García has the support of the coach and Barça's planning. Meanwhile, Ter Stegen must focus on regaining his best physical and mental level.

Lamine Yamal, the emerging genius at Barça

Hansi Flick did not hold back praise for Lamine Yamal. He described him as a "true genius" at just 18 years old. He assured that he has the potential to become one of the best footballers soccer has ever seen.

This recognition reinforces Barça's commitment to youth. The coach insisted that Yamal has the ability to decide matches on his own. His trust was total and unequivocal.

From the bench, Hansi Flick is redefining the hierarchy at Barça. He is supporting Joan García and limiting the prominence of established figures like ter Stegen. That opens a new era focused on collective performance and meritocracy.

Flick wants to avoid internal tensions and focus on building a team that combines experience and freshness. The management of the goal and Yamal's drive are clear signs of his vision. Barça under his leadership is beginning to write a chapter full of ambition and coherence.