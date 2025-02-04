Luka Modric explains to Carlo Ancelotti the surprise City is preparing: 'Mister...'

The Champions League tie between Manchester City and Real Madrid is just around the corner. Therefore, both teams are already preparing for what promises to be a series full of intensity.

Experience in this type of match is a key factor. That's why Carlo Ancelotti will probably bet on Luka Modric as a starter in the midfield. The Croatian always proves to be an essential piece for Real Madrid in these decisive matches.

Luka Modric has been very alert to everything related to Manchester City in recent days. He knows that facing such a strong opponent requires being at the highest level, so he has been carefully analyzing the news from the English team. In this context, the Croatian has learned about the last-minute signing made by Pep Guardiola.

Luka Modric won't have it easy to take control of the midfield against City, as Pep Guardiola's team has strengthened significantly. Specifically, the English have paid 60 million euros for a discard from FC Barcelona. Nico González has already signed his new contract with the Manchester team.

Upon learning of Nico González's signing by Manchester City, Luka Modric didn't hesitate to discuss it with Carlo Ancelotti. According to sources close to the white locker room, the Croatian told his coach: "Mister, they've signed a new midfielder."

This addition further strengthens the English team's midfield, a sector where Luka Modric knows the competition will be even tougher. Nico González, who was trained at La Masia and was at Porto, could even be a starter at City. Although Madrid trusts in the improvement of their midfield with the emergence of Dani Ceballos, the arrival of new players to the competition always requires being more alert.

Nico González is a player with great potential. Despite his young age, the Spaniard has shown at Porto that he has the ability to dominate the midfield. His signing by City strengthens a squad that already includes big names like Kevin De Bruyne and is still dealing with the setback of Rodri's injury.

Therefore, this signing doesn't go unnoticed by Luka Modric, who knows that Manchester City will be an even more difficult opponent to beat. Modric's experience and his ability to lead Real Madrid's midfield will be key to countering Guardiola's threat.

The tie between Real Madrid and Manchester City promises to be an exciting duel. With players like Modric leading the midfield and new additions to City, both teams are preparing for a battle that will define the course of the competition. Without a doubt, Nico González could provide the midfield balance that Pep Guardiola has been trying to find since Rodri's injury.