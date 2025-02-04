Nico Williams knocks Barça out with his new nod to Real Madrid: 'It's my favorite...'

Last summer, FC Barcelona tried by all possible means to sign Nico Williams, but the financial fair play rule ultimately frustrated his transfer. Nico was under great pressure to stay one more season at Athletic and finally decided to stay. The fact that the Basque club is involved in European competitions also helped his final decision.

Nico Williams explained that he had decided to stay in Bilbao and play the Europa League alongside his brother Iñaki. Faced with this situation, Joan Laporta's board shifted all its hopes to the summer of 2025. This way, Barça had enough time to improve its economic situation and return to the 1:1 rule.

| Europa Press

Thus, the saga of Nico Williams with Barça is far from over. He remains a priority target for the Catalan club for the next season. However, to everyone's surprise, lately he has been very much linked with Real Madrid, and his latest statements are a good indication of this.

The future of Nico Williams: Barça or Real Madrid

Barça's sports management maintains the interest in incorporating the left winger from Athletic next summer. However, to everyone's surprise, Nico Williams would have made a series of statements showing his admiration for Real Madrid. Furthermore, according to information from the Arab journalist, Talha Ahmad, "Nico is from Madrid".

To begin with, during the last Euro Cup, with Barça's interest in Nico Williams at its peak, he declared that one day he would like to play alongside Mbappé. Words that caused a lot of stir at the time and now make even more sense. His preference for Real Madrid seems clear, especially after his latest statements.

| Europa Press

Now, in a chat with Futbol Emotion, the Athletic winger has confessed that he dreams of winning the Europa League this year, as the final is held at San Mamés. But beyond that, Nico Williams has surprised everyone by revealing that his favorite Nike player is Cristiano Ronaldo. He could have mentioned anyone, but as happened during the Euro Cup, Nico has given a nod to Real Madrid.

However, even though Nico Williams has shown interest in Real Madrid, he won't have it easy to sign for the white team. The only option would be if one of the white stars like Rodrygo or Vinícius himself ended up leaving the club. We'll see what happens, but it's clear that FC Barcelona is not the only option Nico is considering.