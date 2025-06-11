Luka Modric breaks his silence to confirm the AC Milan news: 'That's the only truth'

Luka Modric's future is gradually taking shape. The Croatian midfielder, who's been a legend at Real Madrid, said goodbye to Bernabéu a few weeks ago with an emotional tribute that will remain in the memory of the fans. However, before leaving, he has the opportunity to win one more title: the Club World Cup.

Luka Modric, still wearing Real Madrid's jersey, will try to lift the trophy with the hope of ending his time at the club in the best possible way. The Club World Cup could be Modric's last title with Madrid. After that competition, the Croatian will have to make important decisions about his future.

| Europa Press

Luka Modric opens up about the rumors

The news about his next destination is becoming more intense, since several teams have shown interest in signing him. Among them are Inter Miami, Dinamo Zagreb, and AC Milan. The Italian club, especially, has entered strongly in the race to sign Luka Modric, who would have the opportunity to finish his long career in Serie A.

Now, to everyone's surprise, Luka Modric has spoken about his future and has confirmed AC Milan's interest, although he hasn't made a final decision. "I can't say anything about my future. There were calls, there were contacts, but I left everything to focus on the national team and on my future with Real Madrid," he began saying.

"I haven't made any decision yet, and that's the only truth. I don't know when I'll make it," Luka Modric commented, leaving his immediate future hanging in the air.

Despite the uncertainty about his next step, Modric is still a highly valued player worldwide. His experience, vision of the game, and leadership are qualities that any team would want to have.

AC Milan still on the lookout for Modric

The fact that AC Milan has shown interest in signing him shows how important Luka Modric is for the top European clubs. In this sense, the Italian club would try to take advantage of his experience in international competitions.

As of today, Luka Modric's future is more open than ever, but with AC Milan in pole position. Meanwhile, Modric will focus on the Club World Cup with the goal of bringing his magic to the team once again and winning his last title with Real Madrid.

Luka Modric's future will be decided after the World Cup, and the options on the table are still many. We'll see what happens once this tournament ends.