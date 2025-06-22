Luis de la Fuente was right, he won't return to the national team: Dean Huijsen is much better

Luis de la Fuente has been heavily criticized after the Nations League final, where Spain lost to France in the penalty shootout.

Many blamed the coach for his tactical management and for the incomprehensible substitutions, such as leaving out Dani Olmo or Fermín López.

However, his work with the Spanish national team continues to stand out, with the recent Euro Cup victory thanks to his boldness.

Boldness of Luis de la Fuente

Luis de la Fuente didn't hesitate to take risks with important decisions, such as starting Lamine Yamal in the Euro Cup, a move that proved to be a success.

He was also brave by leaving out Alejandro Balde to give Cucurella an opportunity. These changes caused criticism, but they also gave him credibility as the leader of the national team.

De la Fuente showed that he was willing to take risks to achieve the best results for Spain.

Dean Huijsen's signing and his debut

Recently, Luis de la Fuente has made another important decision: including Dean Huijsen. The center-back, recently signed by Real Madrid, was drafted for the final stage of the Nations League after Íñigo Martínez's injury.

Despite being the last to arrive, he started from day one, which shows the trust that Luis de la Fuente has in his potential.

This change in strategy has been another success for Luis de la Fuente, who sees a great future for Huijsen in the Spanish national team.

Raúl Asencio, relegated to the bench

However, not all of Luis de la Fuente's moves have been well received by all the players.

Raúl Asencio, who was key at Real Madrid last season due to the numerous absences in defense, saw his place in the national team fade away. After Dean Huijsen's emergence, Asencio was relegated to the bench.

He wasn't drafted for the final stage of the Nations League, and at Real Madrid, he has also lost his starting spot.

Raúl Asencio's future in the national team and Real Madrid

Raúl Asencio's future is complicated. At Real Madrid, the competition for starting spots is fierce and, with Huijsen's arrival, his return to the Spanish national team seems even more difficult.

In fact, if everything continues as expected, the Real Madrid center-back might have to settle for a secondary role, which would make his return even more complicated.

Asencio's future depends on his ability to earn back the trust of Luis de la Fuente and Ancelotti.