The presence of Gonzalo García in Real Madrid's first team is news that fans have been demanding for some time.

Castilla's "7" has been one of the top scorers of the season, netting the impressive figure of 25 goals (25) in the division.

He has broken several records and has been decisive for the reserve team's survival. However, despite his great performance, Gonzalo has barely had opportunities with Carlo Ancelotti.

Gonzalo García, Ancelotti's wasted talent

The Madrid native only played 53 minutes (53) in La Liga and 8 more (8) in Copa del Rey, where he delivered a standout performance by scoring the goal that secured a place in the semifinals.

Despite this, the lack of minutes in the first team made it clear that Gonzalo García deserved more opportunities.

With just over 60 minutes (60) played, he proved that he has the talent needed to shine at Bernabéu. This season, fans were asking to see him more, and it seems his moment has arrived.

Xabi Alonso's trust

With Xabi Alonso's arrival on Real Madrid's bench, Gonzalo García has seen a change in his situation.

The Basque coach fully trusts him and has called him up for the Club World Cup, where he has already played a starring role.

In the draw against Al Hilal, Gonzalo scored the first goal and showed that he is a "9" with many resources inside the box. His performance was outstanding, and he made it clear that he can contribute to the team.

Gonzalo García's future at Madrid?

After the match, Gonzalo made it clear to Xabi Alonso that Real Madrid doesn't need another striker.

Although there has been much talk about the possible arrival of Ante Budimir, it seems Gonzalo has the edge to take the backup role.

There is competition up front, but the young striker's quality and his adaptation to the team's play give him many chances to stay.

Gonzalo García's role in the next season

With Mbappé's signing for Real Madrid more than likely, Gonzalo García might have to wait for his opportunity.

However, he is expected to get more minutes next season, even though his initial role could be as a substitute.

What is clear is that, with his talent, Gonzalo García has a promising future at Real Madrid.