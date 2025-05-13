Luis de la Fuente confirms the happy news: from Barça to the national team, top reinforcement

Luis de la Fuente is very alert to everything that happens in Spanish soccer, especially to the performance of FC Barcelona players. The national coach is preparing the upcoming commitments of the Spanish National Team, among which the Nations League semifinals against France, scheduled for June 5, stand out.

Aware of the quality that FC Barcelona's locker room has shown, Luis de la Fuente closely follows those who could be called for this match. Although Lamine Yamal, Pedri, Cubarsí, Balde, Ferran Torres, and Dani Olmo have their place secured, there is another player who could surprise in the next draft.

| E-Noticies, RFEF

Luis de la Fuente prepares a surprise

Luis de la Fuente has shown that he doesn't commit to anyone. Much has been said about names like Sergio Ramos or Isco, but the reality is that the coach has very clear ideas and doesn't get carried away by opinions. His decisions have led him to conquer the Euro Cup and he has no intention whatsoever of modifying his approach for the Nations League.

However, Luis de la Fuente will have to juggle a specific position: the right-back. In the absence of Dani Carvajal, the Spanish National Team doesn't have a natural replacement that matches the level offered by the Madrid captain. However, De la Fuente has an idea to make his absence as little noticeable as possible.

Specifically, Luis de la Fuente has decided that Eric García has to be part of the next draft of the Spanish National Team. Barça's '24', who has settled on the right side of the culé defense after Koundé's injury, will wear Spain's jersey again. Let's remember that he wasn't drafted for the Euro Cup.

The future of Eric García in the Spanish National Team

Eric García has known how to adapt to various positions at all times, without complaining and always willing to play where needed. Although he started as a central defender, Hansi Flick has also used him as a full-back, a position in which he has pleasantly surprised. His performance in that position has been positive, something that hasn't gone unnoticed by Luis de la Fuente.

In the absence of Dani Carvajal, who could be absent in the upcoming drafts, the right-back position presents itself as a vacancy. Eric García emerges as an ideal option to occupy that position, and his good adaptation to different roles makes him an ideal candidate.

Although it's not confirmed, everything seems to indicate that Eric García will receive the call from Luis de la Fuente to be part of the Nations League draft. His return to the Spanish National Team would be a reward for his effort and evolution at Barça.