Luis Díaz responds to Barça's interest in an unexpected way: Deco can't believe it

Luis Díaz has become FC Barcelona's number one target for this summer transfer window. Deco, the club's sporting director, has convinced both Joan Laporta and Hansi Flick that the Colombian is the missing piece.

Laporta preferred Rafael Leao, and Flick would have chosen Coman or Leroy Sané first. However, the excellent judgment Deco has shown in his latest decisions has given him the green light.

| Europa Press

The Portuguese executive has already started negotiations with Liverpool. According to reports, the English club has valued Luis Díaz at €85 million. However, Deco is aware that this amount is out of Barça's reach at the moment.

Therefore, for the deal to go through, an economic miracle will be needed... or a good dose of pressure from the player. That's exactly what has happened.

Luis Díaz responds to Barça with a double no

Luis Díaz is desperate to sign for Barça. In the past, he already confessed that his dream was to wear the culé jersey, and now he is determined to make it a reality. Deco knows this and thanks him for the gesture he has made in recent hours.

According to Mundo Deportivo, Luis Díaz has rejected a contract renewal offer from Liverpool and has also said "no" to a multi-million euro proposal from Saudi Arabia. The message is clear: he only wants to play at Camp Nou next season.

The player's camp has already started moves to force his departure from Anfield. The strategy is simple: if Luis Díaz insists on leaving, Liverpool will be forced to reconsider their financial demands. Meanwhile, Deco is waiting alertly to see what happens and act accordingly.

Hansi Flick says "yes" to the arrival of Luis Díaz

Meanwhile, Hansi Flick has already given his approval. Although he had other priorities, he is delighted with the possible arrival of a player with dribbling skills, speed, and goal-scoring ability. Luis Díaz can play wide on the wing or appear as a false nine, something that fits with the German coach's plans.

| Europa Press

If Luis Díaz keeps resisting the temptations of other major clubs and keeps up his standoff with Liverpool, Barça will have many more chances to sign him. Deco is clear: he is the ideal candidate to complete the attack alongside Lamine Yamal, Raphinha, and Lewandowski.

The signing won't be easy, but the desire of Liverpool's "7" and Barça's faith could tip the balance. Luis Díaz wants to be a culé and is willing to do whatever it takes to achieve it.