Fede Valverde's friend makes it clear to Xabi Alonso: 'I have to leave Madrid'

Xabi Alonso has arrived at Real Madrid with very clear ideas. No favoritism or concessions, everyone has to perform at their best if they want to have a chance to play regularly. What was seen at the Club World Cup against PSG has given Xabi carte blanche to do what he deems appropriate.

Fede Valverde has earned the right to be the only untouchable

Although there are no untouchable players in the locker room, there is one who has earned that status: Fede Valverde. Xabi Alonso has made it clear on several occasions. "Fede Valverde is vital, he's the most complete player in the world today", Xabi stated after the victory over Dortmund.

The Uruguayan has become one of the essential pillars of Real Madrid not only because of his quality, but also because of his work and his passion on the field. His ability to adapt to different positions and his constant commitment have earned him the recognition of being one of the team's new captains. Fede Valverde is, without a doubt, the best right now.

Not everyone can be like Fede Valverde

However, not everyone is as lucky as Fede Valverde. Xabi Alonso is very clear about who his trusted players are, and in the few matches he has managed, he has already taken important measures. In this regard, his first cut has already been confirmed: Álvaro Rodríguez, the young Uruguayan forward.

Álvaro Rodríguez made his debut in 2023 under Carlo Ancelotti's management, delivering great performances in his first matches. However, over time, his prominence faded. Now, with Xabi on the bench, his compatriot Fede Valverde knows he has to look for a way out.

Álvaro Rodríguez admits: "I have to leave"

Álvaro Rodríguez has returned to Real Madrid after his loan at Getafe, but he knows he is not in Xabi Alonso's plans. In his own words, the young forward knows he needs minutes to keep growing and that those minutes won't come at Madrid under the current technical direction. "I'm 20 years old, I think I have to leave, I can't wait much longer for the first team", he stated.

Despite his desire to stay and fight for a place in the squad, Álvaro understands that he must leave to continue his development. "My dream is to play for Real Madrid and I'm going to fight to achieve it, but for that I first have to leave", he declared.

Álvaro Rodríguez's future seems to be at Elche

It seems that his path at Bernabéu is not meant to continue for now. Álvaro will pack his bags in the coming days and everything indicates that Elche will be his destination. The newly promoted team is looking to strengthen their attacking line and the tall Uruguayan striker fits perfectly.

Meanwhile, Xabi seems likely to trust Gonzalo and Endrick as substitutes for Mbappé and Vini. This situation, in addition to Álvaro, also leaves Rodrygo in a difficult spot. The Brazilian, if nothing changes, will also have to leave.