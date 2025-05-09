Lamine Yamal and Raphinha Say Goodbye: Radical Turn, He Will Play for Liverpool

Lamine Yamal and Raphinha have become the main protagonists for FC Barcelona in recent months. Thanks to their spectacular performance, Flick's team has already been able to lift two titles, and LaLiga is still pending. This Sunday, El Clásico will be played, which will be decisive in determining the champion.

Lamine Yamal, at just 17 years old, has left the Barça fans amazed with his confidence, dribbling skills, and ability to disrupt matches. Every time he receives the ball on the wing, he generates excitement and creates dangerous opportunities for the team.

| Europa Press

Meanwhile, Raphinha has been key in the offensive area, standing out for his effectiveness in front of goal. The "11" has improved significantly this season, becoming one of the top scorers for the team and in Europe. Both complement each other perfectly and Barça enjoys having two quality wingers, capable of making a difference at any moment.

Hansi Flick's request: a new winger

Despite having the wings covered with Lamine Yamal and Raphinha, Hansi Flick wants alternatives to be able to rotate. The German coach has requested a reinforcement for that area, seeking to add a new quality winger who can also be competitive. His goal is to have more depth to face the demanding upcoming season, where Barça will have to compete in several competitions.

| Europa Press, @FCBarcelona_es

In this regard, Barça has evaluated several candidates for months. Nico Williams was the clear favorite at one point, while others like Rafael Leao or Jonathan David were mentioned as alternative options. However, the one who definitely won't come is Luis Díaz, the talented Colombian winger from Liverpool.

The surprise: Luis Díaz will renew with Liverpool

According to the latest information, Luis Díaz will not join Barça, as he is very close to signing his renewal with Liverpool.

This news has surprised many, as everything seemed to indicate that the Colombian was more out than in at the English club. In fact, Luis Díaz had been linked with Barça throughout the process and Deco, the club's sporting director, had shown a strong interest in signing him.

| Europa Press, @FCBarcelona_es

Despite being Deco's favorite, it seems that Luis Díaz will stay at Liverpool. The player's renewal with the "reds" would leave Barça out of the race, and they will have to look for other options to strengthen the attack. This news is a blow to Barça's aspirations, as the Colombian was considered one of the most important potential signings.

Barça's future and the next steps

With Luis Díaz out of the picture, Barça will have to focus on finding new alternatives to strengthen the forward line.

The need for a new winger remains a priority for Hansi Flick and the club is willing to keep looking for options. Although the competition for Luis Díaz has been fierce, Barça will continue working on their project with the hope of incorporating players to compete for titles in the next season.