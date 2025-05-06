Happiness at Barça: Neither Alexia Putellas nor Hansen, Pere Romeu Invents Another Star

Women's Barça is determined to make history again and they are close to achieving it. The league is almost conquered, with a lead that seems insurmountable for their rivals. The Copa de la Reina is nearly secured, and the icing on the cake could be the Champions League, with the final against Arsenal on May 24th.

In pursuit of their fourth consecutive Champions League, Women's Barça wants to continue expanding their legacy and prove that no challenge is beyond them. Although the team's stars, like Alexia or Hansen, are the most recognized, a new gem is emerging on the field this season.

The Top Scorer of the Champions League

The surprising thing about this campaign is that the top scorer of the Women's Champions League is neither Alexia Putellas nor Caroline Graham Hansen. Nor is it the lethal Ewa Pajor. It is Claudia Pina, the young forward who, at just 22 years old, has scored 10 goals in the current edition of the European competition.

| @UEFA, Twitter

This figure places her above big names in women's soccer, showing that her moment has arrived. Pina has not only stood out in the Champions League but has also been essential for Barça at the national level.

Despite being a relatively new player in the elite, she has earned the respect of her teammates and her coach, Pere Romeu, who has fully trusted her. The result: minutes on the field, and her constant growth in every match.

Pere Romeu: The Eye for Finding Talent

Pere Romeu has been able to detect talent in Claudia Pina and has bet on her in key moments. He hasn't hesitated to give her minutes in the most important matches, and Pina hasn't failed. With her ability to find spaces, her finishing skills, and her goal-scoring instinct, she has proven to be a decisive player.

Moreover, the fact that Pina is scoring goals in such a demanding season is no coincidence. It is the result of her hard work, the trust she has received from the coaching staff, and her constant growth within the team.

What to Expect in the Champions League Final?

With the Champions League final just around the corner, the excitement in Women's Barça is palpable. The team faces Arsenal, a tough opponent, but one that Barça has learned to know in recent years. It will be a crucial match, where Pina could be the big star.

Barça has shown they have players ready to step up when they are most needed. This time, the young Claudia Pina seems to be the unexpected protagonist. Who knows, maybe she will be the one to lead Barça to their fourth consecutive Champions League title.