Manchester United warns Joan Laporta: 'We'll only sign Ronald Araújo if...'

After a brilliant and surprising season, Joan Laporta will have to face several important decisions this summer to keep FC Barcelona's competitive level. Departures will be the first priority, as there are already several of Hansi Flick's discards on the table that will be attempted to be solved. Among them are Ansu Fati or Héctor Fort, who are not in the plans of the German coach.

However, there may be more departures that were not initially planned. Barça's Uruguayan center-back, Ronald Araújo, could be one of them despite his recent renewal until 2031. The Uruguayan doesn't have Hansi Flick's trust, and to top it off, he was exposed again against Inter Milan, as happened last year against PSG.

[IMAGE]{1007680}[/IMAGE]

Ronald Araújo has accepted that he is not an undisputed starter contrary to last season with Xavi Hernández. In this situation, offers are beginning to arrive at Joan Laporta's desk as happened last January. The president, thanks to Deco's work, has managed to modify the center-back's release clause to make it more appealing to other teams.

Manchester United will go for Ronald Araújo if...

Ronald Araújo's clause, only during the first ten days of the market, is set at 65 million euros, which has strongly attracted the attention of Manchester United. Joan Laporta is aware of the English team's interest in the Uruguayan center-back, as they have been following him for some time. However, there is an indispensable condition for the signing to succeed.

Specifically, Manchester United will only try to sign Ronald Araújo if they qualify for the next edition of the UEFA Champions League. It is clear that those from Old Trafford find it impossible via the league, as they currently occupy the 15th position in the table. It is a very different story if they end up winning the Europa League, and they are already in the final after overcoming Athletic Club in the semifinals.

Joan Laporta doesn't rule out the sale of Ronald Araújo

Manchester United, after their weak season in the Premier League, wants to strengthen all areas of the field and especially the defense. Ronald Araújo would be a top-level addition: his physical strength, anticipation ability, and leadership fit the desired profile. Moreover, at Barça, he is no longer a starter, so Joan Laporta doesn't rule out his departure.

However, as we have already mentioned, Ronald Araújo will only sign for Manchester United if Amorim's team qualifies for the Champions League. Therefore, next Wednesday's final against Tottenham takes on special significance. At stake will be a European title, but also the possibility of signing Araújo: let's remember that the Europa League champion qualifies directly for the Champions League.