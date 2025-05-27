Kylian Mbappé makes excuses after what happened with Luka Modric: 'It pisses me off that...'

Emotions are running high at Real Madrid after recent events. Luka Modric, an absolute legend of the white club, said goodbye in tears at Santiago Bernabéu last weekend. It was a truly moving tribute, with the fans showing their affection at every moment, especially when the "10" left the stadium for the last time.

Florentino Pérez was also visibly moved. He couldn't hold back tears as he watched a player who has been an essential part of the club's history leave. Luka Modric leaves through the front door after winning every possible title with Real Madrid.

| Europa Press

However, in the midst of that emotional farewell, there was another protagonist who took the spotlight: Kylian Mbappé. His attitude surprised and divided opinions at the Bernabéu. There were even whistles against the French star.

a historic day for Real Madrid, with controversy included

Saturday, May 24, will remain in Real Madrid's memory. It was not only Luka Modric's farewell, but also the day Madrid defeated Real Sociedad 2-0. The goals were scored by Kylian Mbappé, who delivered a decisive brace for the victory, but not everything was celebration.

The first goal came from a penalty kick: at that moment, the Bernabéu insisted that Luka Modric should take the penalty. However, Kylian Mbappé took the ball without giving it up and converted the penalty. This gesture sparked great debate and comments from fans and media.

Kylian Mbappé defends himself

Mbappé decided to break his silence and explain his side. "It really bothers me that people think I'm selfish and that I didn't want to let Modric take the penalty when the stadium was asking for it," he stated. He added that he and Luka had a prior agreement: "The first penalty was mine and, if there was a second, he would take it."

Kylian Mbappé's words show that the controversy wasn't about selfishness, but about a pact between both players. However, the gesture wasn't well received by all the fans present at the Bernabéu. Many felt that the situation deserved a gesture of respect toward the departing captain.

an emotional ending to a complicated season

Luka Modric's farewell was one of the most emotional moments in Real Madrid's recent history. However, the shadow of the controversy with Mbappé marked the celebration. Even so, Real Madrid achieved an important victory that could partially ease the feeling of farewell.

This episode will remain in everyone's memory as a mix of conflicting feelings: the emotion of saying goodbye to an idol and the controversy over a controversial gesture by the Frenchman.