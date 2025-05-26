From costing 75M to signing almost for free with Barça thanks to the direct help of the Canary Islands midfielder Pedri: this is how the latest culer signing has been finalized. Barça needs goals and it has been proven in these last LaLiga matchdays: Joan Laporta's group are champions, but they need a new winger to raise the competitive level. Barça didn't want to wait any longer and have already closed a tremendous signing thanks to the, rather indirect, help of the great Spanish midfielder from FC Barcelona Pedri.

Pedri, Canary Islands midfielder for Barça, has become that indispensable player the culer club needed both on and off the field. The one from Tenerife has been one of the most important pieces in Hansi Flick's schemes and, if that weren't enough, now he also helps with a spectacular signing. Pedri has renewed his contract until 2030 and it's already official, but he has also mediated so that a 20-year-old prospect signs for Barça and arrives in a swap deal.

| Europa Press

The swap deal Barça is preparing will be historic and all thanks to a Pedri who's earning the next Ballon d'Or. Barça already confirms that their new signing has chosen to be culer thanks to Pedri: neither PSG nor Manchester United, the great 20-year-old Moroccan gem wants to play under Flick. Pedri's work has been exceptional on the football field, but he's also getting involved like never before off the field: the Canary Islander convinces a star and closes a massive swap deal.

confirmed, Pedri backs a historic swap deal at Barça: "from €75M to almost free"

Pedri has already closed it and Barça confirms it: the signing of the young 20-year-old Moroccan gem who shines in the UEFA Champions League is ready to be announced. Barça seeks to improve their attack and have relied on a Pedri who has been key in the operation: the Canary Islander calls him and he proposes a new swap deal. It hasn't been easy, since the star had offers from PSG and Manchester United, but Pedri has been important for him to choose Hansi Flick's Barça.

Barça are in a hurry and Joan Laporta, who initially didn't consider it essential, now believes it will be vital to go to the transfer market and, moreover, that it must be done urgently. Barça are going through a minor offensive crisis and Joan Laporta believes that the key will arrive almost for free and thanks to Pedri. Pedri has gone all out so that Laporta can count on a star signing.

Pedri acts as an agent and closes a new historic swap deal at Barça

Pedri has adapted perfectly to the dynamics of Hansi Flick's Barça and proof of this is that he even dares to back new signings for the club led by Laporta. The latest of them will arrive from France with the aim of covering and strengthening a key and more than decisive position. Barça already tried to fish in Monaco during the last transfer window, but now they'll try again with the help of a Pedri who is vital for Flick.

The idea from Pedri has been spectacular and Barça didn't hesitate to execute it. Ansu Fati is liked in Monaco and Barça, thanks to Pedri, will manage to land a star in exchange for the homegrown player from Sant Cugat del Vallés. Pedri is clear: “Ansu Fati leaves, but a world star arrives.”

Pedri convinces Ansu Fati: goodbye FC Barcelona

The Barça swap deal will be historic: Ansu Fati goes to Monaco and Barça signs for €45M one of the great stars of the Monegasque team. We're referring, more specifically, to Eliesse Ben Seghir, 20-year-old Moroccan forward and figure for AS Monaco. Ben Seghir is highly regarded by Barça and Pedri's call has been key to making progress in terms of the transfer market.

The Morocco international, valued at €74M, wants to be culer and is willing to reject PSG and Manchester United to play with the Canary Islands magician Pedri. Barça will use Ansu Fati to lower the price of the Moroccan, who will arrive to compete for a spot in the position of the Brazilian Raphinha.