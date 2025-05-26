Breaking news at Barça, Robert Lewandowski confirms his final decision: 'I'm leaving now'

Robert Lewandowski, 36 years old, has finished his third season with Barça posting some staggering numbers. The Polish striker has played in 52 matches and scored 42 goals, figures that are within reach of very few goal scorers in Europe. Despite his outstanding performance, Robert Lewandowski raises doubts and knows that Barça is studying the transfer market to replace him, which is why he has made a drastic decision.

Robert Lewandowski has one more year on his contract and wants to stay at Barça, but he knows that Hansi Flick's demands are high. That's why he has made a decision. Robert Lewandowski has already communicated it and Barça under Joan Laporta already knows: he has decided to leave and take care of himself to prepare for what's coming, which is not insignificant.

After scoring two goals in the match between Athletic Club and Barça in La Liga, Robert Lewandowski has finished the league season with 27 goals, only surpassed by Madridist Kylian Mbappé. His goal-scoring performance has been exceptional, but Barça wants to start packing up and is considering signing Julián Álvarez. Robert Lewandowski's response has been forceful: “I'm leaving now.”

With the season already over, Barça is already working in the transfer market and is doing so with two main objectives. Barça wants to strengthen the goalkeeping position and sign a forward, preferably Julián Álvarez. The situation is complicated, especially for Robert Lewandowski, who knows he will lose prominence.

Even so, if Robert Lewandowski stands out for anything, it's for his resilience, worthy of a legendary player. For all these reasons, Robert Lewandowski has made a last-minute decision that directly affects Barça and his future.

Robert Lewandowski feels very loved and respected by Barça and understands that time moves on: he is already at an age where it's normal to look for new blood. However, Robert Lewandowski has made a final decision with the goal of being in top shape for next season and Barça already knows it.

The season wasn't over yet for Robert Lewandowski, as there was still a qualifying match for the European Championship that he had to play with Poland. He had given up playing that match, since he wants to go on vacation to enjoy and rest so he can return stronger to Barça.

"Dear fans! Taking into account the circumstances and the intensity of the season, we've decided that I won't participate in the June training camp with the Polish National Team," Lewandowski explained. Robert Lewandowski now has several weeks of vacation: Barça returns to work on July 13, 2025, the date on which the team is counting on the Polish striker's goals.