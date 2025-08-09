It's happening again with Kylian Mbappé, nobody expected it: PSG and Madrid are negotiating a top signing

Real Madrid and PSG starred in a true soap opera for seven long seasons over forward Kylian Mbappé. When everything seemed settled, the pressure exerted by Nasser Al-Khelaifi and Emmanuel Macron paid off, derailing the signing. Mbappé had everything agreed with Florentino Pérez, but finally, to the surprise of many, he ended up renewing with the Parisian side.

Mbappé understood that the only way to "escape" from PSG's "golden cage" was at the end of his contract. He waited patiently and eventually landed at Bernabéu to finally fulfill his sporting dream. The tensions caused by his departure have made relations between both clubs currently nonexistent.

Florentino Pérez and Nasser Al-Khelaifi do not speak, which greatly complicates the possibility of closing new agreements. However, it seems that Real Madrid will try again, taking into account the past experience of the Mbappé case. Florentino Pérez will wait until the summer of 2026 to sign the Italian goalkeeper from the Parisians, Donnarumma.

Donnarumma, in Real Madrid's spotlight

The Italian goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma has established himself as one of the best European goalkeepers after his extraordinary season. The Italian's contract with the Parisian side ends in June 2026, and for now, there is no talk of renewal. Real Madrid are keeping an eye on the Italian's situation, as they could see Donnarumma as the club's future goalkeeper.

Let's remember that Courtois will turn 34 next year, and Madrid are already studying the signing of a goalkeeper who can replace him in the medium term. If Donnarumma could arrive as a free agent next summer, Lunin would have to leave. For many, the Ukrainian has replied well when he has had to replace Courtois due to his injury.

Donnarumma's performance

The Italian goalkeeper played a total of 47 official matches with PSG last season, conceding a total of 43 goals. Donnarumma was a pillar between the posts, providing his team with the security needed to win the first Champions League in their history. With his contract ending in 2026, PSG do not want to let him leave for free and have put him on the market to obtain financial gain.

At Real Madrid, they are clear that the Italian's situation is being followed by other major European teams that want to secure his services. It is not at all far-fetched to think that Florentino Pérez could make a move before the market closes. The Italian's arrival would mean he would be Courtois's backup, and it remains to be seen if he is willing to accept that role.