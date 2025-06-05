Surprise! Messi is coming back home starting in December, goodbye Inter Miami: 'Barça...'

Messi remains a global reference for soccer lovers. Even though his best years are behind him and his impact on the field has diminished, his mere presence still fills stadiums and sparks great excitement among fans. There's no one like the "10" no matter how much people try to compare him.

Currently, Messi is still enjoying his great passion in the US, where he's exponentially increasing interest in soccer. Since he signed with Inter Miami, the passion for the king of sports in North America has multiplied, and that's only going to grow. This summer, the Club World Cup will take place and, in 2026, the desired World Cup will be held.

| Europa Press, E-Noticies

That seems to be the last great challenge Messi will face in his long and successful sports career. He wants to lift the World Cup again to say goodbye at the very top, but he knows that to achieve it he'll have to arrive at the tournament at 100%. To make it possible, he has a plan in mind that has just been confirmed from Argentina and that affects Barça, although maybe not in the way everyone is expecting.

Messi's future is taking shape

Messi's contract with Inter Miami ends in December 2025, six months before the start of the 2026 World Cup. Therefore, the Argentine star will have to look for another team to keep playing and stay in good physical shape. In this regard, from Argentina, in the last few hours they've confirmed news that sparks great interest: Messi is coming home.

At least that's what Flavio Azzaro claims, who has acknowledged that "today Messi has decided that in December he's coming to play for Newell's. The circumstances have to be right, an operation has to be organized, he has a family, but that's his idea. It's not that it's going to happen, but right now it's his intention", Flavio Azzaro confirmed.

Without a doubt, Messi's return to Newell's would be a beautiful way to close out his footballing career by returning to the place where he was born. However, Flavio Azzaro's announcement surely hasn't been received as well in Barcelona. Barça fans were hoping Messi would decide to return to Camp Nou for one last dance, but it seems really unlikely to happen.

Right now, according to Flavio Azzaro, Barça isn't even an option: Messi is only thinking about Newell's. We'll see if the deal comes to fruition or if it's just another rumor. The reality is that it would be a very emotional way to end his career.