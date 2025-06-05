Xabi Alonso is the new coach of Real Madrid and has already started to shape his new project with his sights set on the upcoming Club World Cup. At Barça concern is at its highest, since with Xabi Alonso, the white club not only gains a great asset on the bench, but also secures the arrival of a great persuader. In fact, Barça is extremely worried especially about one move: Xabi Alonso is preparing €80 million ($80 million) to sign a striker, while Deco can only offer €30M ($30 million).

Real Madrid is not only financially well-off, but is also able to convince many talented players. The reason? Xabi Alonso can promise minutes, while Deco and company’s Barça can only promise a spot in a squad where minutes are hard to come by. Hansi Flick acknowledges it: Barça doesn't need structural signings, while Real Madrid has to make moves so Xabi Alonso can have players who compete much better.

| Europa Press

That being said, Xabi Alonso enjoys considerable freedom: he has €80 million ($80 million) to secure the arrival of a top center forward, while Deco has €30M ($30 million). FC Barcelona also doesn't have much fair play, so Real Madrid has much more capacity to register and sign new players, especially top stars at the global level. Xabi Alonso is getting ready and concern at Barça is at its highest: goodbye to the trending center forward, who is close to signing for Real Madrid, thus leaving Barça behind.

Maximum concern at Barça, Xabi Alonso prepares €80M and Deco only offers €30M

Xabi Alonso has already been presented as the new coach of Real Madrid and his work to face the Club World Cup next June 15 has already started to gain momentum. Real Madrid will return to work next June 9, although they will only be able to do so with five first-team players. In these first training sessions, Xabi Alonso will be able to count on Ceballos, Fran García, Asencio, Lucas, and Rodrygo, although some internationals will arrive soon.

Xabi Alonso also hopes to have a top center forward valued at €80 million ($80 million). This "9" was also highly desired by Barça, but Deco already knows his FC Barcelona will find it hard to compete with the whites: there is little salary margin and the priority isn't there. That being said, concern at Barça is more than at its highest: Deco may already have to say goodbye to one of the best scorers in the world, everything is close to being confirmed.

Xabi Alonso steals him from Barça: Madrid pays €80 million for a massive signing

Xabi Alonso is already sowing chaos and fear at Barça, especially because Real Madrid is completing a transfer window that frightens even fear itself. Barça was willing to offer €30M ($30 million) for a top center forward in Europe, but Real Madrid has come in to put €80 million ($80 million) on the table: Xabi Alonso seals the signing.

Barça was interested in the Nigerian strikerVictor Osimhen, but he has many more options to sign for Real Madrid. Xabi Alonso is looking for a center forward and Victor Osimhen meets the requirements of the Spanish coach, who wants to have a scorer who can drastically change matches from the bench. Meanwhile, Deco could offer €30 million ($30 million), but the Nigerian striker would choose the Madrid route if he decides to continue playing in Europe.