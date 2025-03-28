Julián Álvarez Sends a Message That Resonates in Barça's Offices: 'Una Le...'

Julián Álvarez has been showing the world for many years that he has enough talent to become one of the greats. The Argentine has been in Haaland's shadow at Manchester City for several years, but now he has found his place. In his new home, the Metropolitano, he is shining more than ever.

Meanwhile, Barça has been struggling with financial problems, which have already started to decrease. Deco, Joan Laporta, and the rest of the board are beginning to consider the various options available in the market. Julián Álvarez, who was on the Catalans' radar, has sent a somewhat disconcerting hint to those in the Ciudad Condal.

| Europapress

Julián Álvarez and His Great Moment

In 2022, Julián Álvarez signed for City, coming from River Plate, for a total cost of 21.4 million. Although he signed for the English, he stayed a few more months on loan at the club of his life. After gaining a bit more experience, he landed in the Premier League team, where Erling was already shining.

Julián Álvarez didn't manage to establish himself in the starting eleven, and the Norwegian stayed ahead of him the whole time. In the Qatar World Cup, he started in Lautaro's shadow but ended up earning the starting position due to his good performances. After not being valued by Pep Guardiola, the forward accepted Atlético de Madrid's offer and is now in a great moment.

So far this season (44 matches), Julián Álvarez has 25 goals and 5 assists. A few days ago, the Argentine excelled against Brazil and then made some somewhat controversial statements. Coincidentally, they were directed directly at a Barça footballer.

Julián Álvarez's Statements Sting at Barça

Before the Argentina-Brazil match, Raphinha stated that they would beat Argentina without a problem, and the tone didn't sit well with the Argentines. After the Argentines' victory, Julián Álvarez stated the following: "I just think that with humility and hard work, we played a great match and taught them a lesson."

For some time, Barça's board has been closely following Julián Álvarez, but it is known that he is very happy at Atleti. Moreover, Simeone's team won't let him leave for less than 100M, which is a very high amount for Barça at this moment. As if that weren't enough, his statements were directly aimed at Raphinha, so they haven't started off on the right foot if they have to be teammates someday.