The future of Martín Zubimendi, star of Real Sociedad, seems to be decided, and the last few hours have brought great news. According to recent reports, Florentino Pérez is willing to pay the 60M euros stated in his release clause. The news has been received with enthusiasm by both the player and Madrid, who see Zubimendi as a great addition to strengthen their midfield.

Barça was also in the race to acquire Zubimendi, especially a little over a year ago, when Xavi Hernández managed to reach an agreement with the player's agent. However, the Catalan club's financial problems prevented the transfer from being finalized. Now, the news that Zubimendi is leaving for the eternal rival is not exactly positive for FC Barcelona's interests, but Flick has reacted in the best possible way.

Flick Responds to Zubimendi's Signing by Madrid

Despite the loss of Zubimendi, FC Barcelona's coach, Hansi Flick, already has the next big target for his squad in mind. Barça is still in search of a winger who fits perfectly into the possession-based playing style. In this regard, Flick has requested an effort to sign Kubo, the talented Japanese winger who is currently shining at Real Sociedad.

Kubo, who went through La Masia during his formative years, has proven to be one of Real Sociedad's standout players in the last season. His ability to play on both wings, his capacity to connect with his teammates, and his excellent technique make him an ideal player for Flick's system. Additionally, Kubo's exemplary attitude and work ethic would make him fit perfectly into the Barça locker room, where discipline and commitment are valued.

Kubo, More Necessary Than Zubimendi for Flick

Flick's plan would be to incorporate Kubo to be part of the offensive rotation, playing a role as a substitute for the offensive trident. Despite not being an undisputed starter, Kubo would have many opportunities to play important and quality minutes, making him a valuable reinforcement for Barça. With his ability to disrupt matches and his youth, Kubo could offer the team the versatility that Hansi Flick is seeking.

Now, Barça must decide whether to make the necessary financial effort to secure Kubo's signing this summer. The interest in the Japanese winger is more than justified, and he could be one of the club's major bets to strengthen the squad. Despite losing the opportunity to sign Zubimendi, Barça doesn't stop and continues to seek solutions to keep fighting for titles in national and international competitions.