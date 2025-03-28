Iñigo Martínez Celebrates Real Madrid's Upcoming Signing: 'It's Good News'

Iñigo Martínez has become an essential piece for Barça's defense. His consolidation as a starter under Hansi Flick's direction has been remarkable, especially after overcoming several injuries last season. His performance has been so outstanding that Barça has decided to renew his contract for one more season, ensuring his presence at Camp Nou until at least 2026.

| Europa Press

However, despite the great level offered by Iñigo Martínez, in recent hours the name of a possible reinforcement for Barça's defense has gained strength. This 19-year-old center-back, currently at Bournemouth, has surprised both locals and strangers with his brilliant debut with the Spanish National Team. His performance in the Nations League has been so outstanding that he has caught the attention of major clubs, but Real Madrid seems to have an advantage in securing his services.

Real Madrid Saves Iñigo Martínez

In an unexpected turn, the father of Dean Huijsen has shared on his social media a cover of Diario AS confirming Real Madrid's interest in his son. This publication has caused a stir, as it openly shows the Huijsen family's inclination toward the white club. "It's a great honor that a club like Madrid has me in their plans," Huijsen himself commented regarding the latest rumors.

| @deanhuijsen

Implications for Iñigo Martínez and Barça

The possible arrival of Dean Huijsen to Real Madrid is a move that relieves Iñigo Martínez. The Basque knows that the competition for a spot in the defense is fierce, and Huijsen's incorporation to the eternal rival could maintain his status as a starter at Barça. Additionally, Hansi Flick faces complicated decisions in choosing his pair of center-backs, especially with the injuries and physical condition of some players.

The dynamics of the transfer market and the strategies of major European clubs, like Real Madrid and Barça, continue to surprise. The possible incorporation of Dean Huijsen to the white team could have significant repercussions on the configuration of both teams' defenses.

Meanwhile, Iñigo Martínez continues to consolidate himself as one of Barça's defensive pillars, grateful for the opportunities provided and confident in his continuity at the Catalan club. It's clear that he has become indispensable for Flick and wants to make the most of the trust. Alongside Cubarsí, he forms the most solid pair of center-backs in the European scene.