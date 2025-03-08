Goodbye Barça, Ronald Araújo Celebrates It: U-turn, He Won't Play at Camp Nou

Ronald Araújo has been the subject of criticism in recent months, and the injuries he has suffered haven't helped him either. The Uruguayan was a key piece last season, but a mistake against PSG in the Champions League complicated things a lot. The center-back has had to face a notable personal crisis, but finally, everything has returned to its place.

Barça has improved a lot since Hansi Flick's arrival in the summer, and the game they are showing is the best in Europe. Against Benfica, those from the City of Barcelona were down a player from the 22nd minute, but they ended up winning. Ronald Araújo, who was initially a substitute, ended up having a leading role and proved that the team doesn't need more signings in defense.

| Europa Press

Ronald Araújo Cancels a Signing That Was Almost Done

Ronald Araújo was signed in 2020 and adapted to the European pace in Barça's reserve team, where he quickly excelled. Since he moved up to the first team, the center-back has been important and has actively participated in almost every match. He has had such an impact on the City of Barcelona's entity that he already wears the captain's armband.

Unfortunately, a mistake against PSG last year and an injury have been the factors that have moved him to the background. Additionally, Íñigo Martínez has taken the starting position from him, and now both defenders are in a dispute for the spot in the starting eleven. Initially, Ronald Araújo was going to move to Bayern Munich this past summer, but the injury stopped everything.

In the winter market, Juventus was very close to incorporating him into their ranks, but finally, Ronald Araújo decided to renew. Although his clause has dropped to 65M euros, he is expected to stay, especially if his level remains this high. The player who was supposed to replace him is Jonathan Tah, but he won't play at the new Camp Nou: it's not necessary.

Jonathan Tah, Frustrated by Ronald Araújo

Jonathan Tah would have come at no cost, and Deco already met with his agents this past month. The reasons that have made it unviable are the positive impact of Eric García and the renewal of Ronald Araújo.

Against Benfica, the Uruguayan was very accurate and proved that he has the necessary level to play at Barça, so he won't leave.