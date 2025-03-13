Jules Koundé Bids Farewell to Héctor Fort, Has a New Partner: Barça Pays €25 Million

Jules Koundé is being one of the most outstanding pieces of FC Barcelona this season, showing his quality not only in defense but also in the offensive area. With goals and assists, he has been crucial for the team's performance in various competitions. His connection with Lamine Yamal, Barça's young star, has been key due to their partnership on the right wing, where they have shown a lot of chemistry.

Koundé has become the player with the most minutes on the field this season, surpassing even figures like Raphinha or Pedri. His versatility and defensive solidity have made him an indispensable piece in Hansi Flick's scheme, who trusts him completely.

| Europa Press

Jules Koundé has played in various defensive positions, showing his ability to adapt and be a leader on the field. Meanwhile, his theoretical substitute, Héctor Fort, has barely had minutes and doesn't have Flick's approval. In this sense, his presence on the field has been testimonial, which has made it clear that Barça needs to strengthen that position.

FC Barcelona Sets Sights on Andrei Ratiu for Next Season

With the intention of strengthening the right wing, Barça has set its sights on a right-back playing in LaLiga: Andrei Ratiu. The Romanian defender, who plays for Rayo Vallecano, has had an excellent season, standing out both in defense and attack.

Andrei Ratiu has been a key piece for the Vallecas team, showing solidity and the ability to join the attack, something that has caught Barça's board's attention. Ratiu has a release clause of 25M euros, a price considered affordable for all he can offer.

The Romanian right-back has shown that he has the potential to play in a club of Barça's stature, so his arrival would be key to strengthening the right flank. Additionally, the signing of Andrei Ratiu would allow Héctor Fort, who is barely getting minutes, to leave the Catalan club and seek more opportunities in another team.

The Importance of Strengthening the Right-Back Position

The arrival of Andrei Ratiu would be an excellent opportunity for FC Barcelona. With Jules Koundé as the undisputed starter, having a player like Ratiu as a backup would ensure that the team has more options in that position. The season has shown that Barça needs more depth in its defense, and Ratiu could be the piece that fits perfectly to ensure stability on the right wing.

With a 25M euro clause and outstanding performance, the signing of Andrei Ratiu would be one of the smartest moves for the blaugrana team for the next season.