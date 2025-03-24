At Barça, They Already Point to the New Dani Alves: There's a Surprise, Hansi Flick Demands His Signing

Dani Alves's time at FC Barcelona is one of the most remembered and admired in the club's history at a sporting level. The Brazilian arrived at Barça in 2008 from Sevilla, and from his first season, he became a pillar in the culé playing scheme. Throughout his career at Camp Nou, Alves collected numerous titles, earning a place in the hearts of culé fans.

Many consider Dani Alves to be the best full-back in Barça's history. His offensive capability and tireless runs down the flank, as well as his involvement in the game at a defensive level, made him a reference for the fans. Additionally, his connection with Messi on that side has resulted in great plays and joys for the culé faithful.

| Europa Press

Since Dani Alves's departure, FC Barcelona has been searching for a right-back capable of replicating his characteristics. However, the club has struggled to find a replacement who can offer the same offensively. Players like Nélson Semedo were attempts that didn't quite work out, and the position has been adapted with temporary solutions.

Currently, Barça is in a situation where Jules Koundé, a center-back converted to right-back, has assumed the starting role. The Frenchman has proven to be a more than valid option, but the difference with Dani Alves's playing style is noticeable, especially in the offensive aspect. Although Koundé has added some assists, his play doesn't have the same fluidity or depth as the Brazilian's, which has led Hansi Flick to seek a more offensive profile.

Hansi Flick Points to the New Dani Alves

After an exhaustive analysis, Hansi Flick has identified the player who could become the new Dani Alves of FC Barcelona. It is Vanderson, a right-winger just 23 years old who plays for AS Monaco. The Brazilian has impressed with his dynamism, his ability to join the attack, and his versatility, qualities that recall the style of the legendary culé full-back.

With a market value set at only 20M, Vanderson presents an attractive option for the Catalan club. However, he has a contract with Monaco until 2028, so the Catalan club will have to dig deep into their pockets if they want to secure his services. With the backing of Hansi Flick, who has given the OK for his signing, Vanderson is poised to be Koundé's backup for the next season.

Vanderson's arrival could provide Barça with that desired offensive profile at right-back, which would improve the team's attacking options and offer greater competitiveness to Koundé. Hansi Flick, therefore, seems clear that the future on that right flank involves incorporating Vanderson, whom many directly compare to Dani Alves.